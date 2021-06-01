Biden announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap including $100 billion more in federal contracts to small businesses and rules to end housing discrimination

Biden announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap including $100 billion more in federal contracts to small businesses and rules to end housing discrimination
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Cooban
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden Harris Photo by Anna Moneymaker:Getty Images
President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

  • The White House on Tuesday announced a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap.

  • It aims to help small businesses access federal contracts and to address housing discrimination.

  • Biden announced the measures on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced new measures designed to narrow the racial wealth gap and build wealth in Black communities.

The plan aims to help reduce discrimination in the housing market and increase the number of federal contracts given to small disadvantaged businesses by 50%, resulting in an extra $100 billion in contracts over the next five years, the White House said in a press release.

The Biden-Harris administration unveiled the measures on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, when a white-supremacist mob killed an estimated 300 Black Americans in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, also known as "Black Wall Street."

"Because disparities in wealth compound like an interest rate," the White House statement said, "the disinvestment in Black families in Tulsa and across the country throughout our history is still felt sharply today."

Homeownership is a key part of Biden's plan to build wealth in Black communities. The statement cited a 2018 Brookings study that found that houses in majority-Black neighborhoods were often valued at tens of thousands of dollars less than similar homes in majority-white areas.

The White House said a cross-government effort could enforce existing fair-housing laws and develop guidance "to root out discrimination in the appraisal and homebuying process."

The White House statement also included more details about programs in Biden's American Jobs Plan to build wealth in communities of color. It said the measures included a new $10 billion Community Revitalization Fund to pay for community-led civic infrastructure projects that aim to "spark new local economic activity."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden eyes grants, federal purchasing to narrow racial wealth, home ownership gaps

    President Joe Biden will announce steps on Tuesday to narrow the large and persistent racial wealth gap that divides Black, Latino and white Americans, although he will stop short of a cancellation of student loan debt demanded by civil rights groups. Biden, a Democrat, will call for billions of dollars in grants and investments to benefit poor minority communities, as well as a big increase in federal procurement from small, disadvantaged businesses, and a crackdown on housing discrimination, administration officials told reporters. He will unveil the measures during a visit to the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob 100 years ago.

  • Biden to mark Tulsa massacre as U.S. confronts legacy of racist violence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Joe Biden on Tuesday will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the massacre of hundreds of Black Americans by a white mob in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he marks one of the worst chapters in the country's history of racial violence. Biden, a Democrat, will meet with the handful of surviving members of the Greenwood community on the 100th anniversary of the killings, and announce steps to combat inequality, White House officials said. The president will address the U.S. legacy of racist violence, and the challenges to unity ahead, an administration official said.

  • Disputing Racism's Reach, Republicans Rattle American Schools

    In Loudoun County, Virginia, a group of parents led by a former Trump appointee are pushing to recall school board members after the school district called for mandatory teacher training in “systemic oppression and implicit bias.” In Washington, 39 Republican senators called history education that focuses on systemic racism a form of “activist indoctrination.” And across the country, Republican-led legislatures have passed bills recently to ban or limit schools from teaching that racism is infused in American institutions. After Oklahoma’s Republican governor signed his state’s version in early May, he was ousted from the centennial commission for the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa, which President Joe Biden will visit Tuesday to memorialize one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times From school boards to the halls of Congress, Republicans are mounting an energetic campaign aiming to dictate how historical and modern racism in America are taught, meeting pushback from Democrats and educators in a politically thorny clash that has deep ramifications for how children learn about their country. Republicans have focused their attacks on the influence of “critical race theory,” a graduate school framework that has found its way into K-12 public education. The concept argues that historical patterns of racism are ingrained in law and other modern institutions, and that the legacies of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow still create an uneven playing field for Black people and other people of color. Many conservatives portray critical race theory and invocations of systemic racism as a gauntlet thrown down to accuse white Americans of being individually racist. Republicans accuse the left of trying to indoctrinate children with the belief that the United States is inherently wicked. Democrats are conflicted. Some worry that arguing America is racist to the root — a view embraced by elements of the party’s progressive wing — contradicts the opinion of a majority of voters and is handing Republicans an issue to use as a political cudgel. But large parts of the party’s base, including many voters of color, support more discussion in schools about racism’s reach, and believe that such conversations are an educational imperative that should stand apart from partisan politics. “History is already undertaught — we’ve been undereducated, and these laws are going to get us even less educated,” said Prudence L. Carter, the dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley. Attempts to suppress what is still a nascent movement to teach young Americans more explicitly about racist public policy, like redlining or the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, amount to “a gaslighting of history,” she said, adding, “It’s a form of denialism.” The debate over the real or perceived influence of critical race theory — not just in schools but also in corporate, government and media settings — comes as both parties increasingly make issues of identity central to politics. And it accelerated during the presidency of Donald Trump, when discussions over racism in the country were supercharged by his racist comments and by a wave of protests last year over police killings of Black people. Some of the discussion has been fueled by the 1619 Project, developed by The New York Times Magazine, which argues that “the country’s very origin” traces to when the first ship carrying enslaved people touched Virginia’s shore that year. “Out of slavery — and the anti-black racism it required — grew nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional,” the magazine’s editor wrote. Educators have embraced curriculums created along with the project, responding to a changing nation in which a majority of public-school students are now nonwhite, but the teaching force remains nearly 80% white. Republican pushback has been intense. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, said recently that he disagreed that 1619 was important in U.S. history. He and other Republican senators are pushing the Biden administration to drop efforts by the Education Department to prioritize history courses that emphasize “systemic marginalization” of peoples. In Ohio, Republicans in the General Assembly introduced a bill last week to ban teaching that any individual is “inherently racist,” that any individual “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by the same race or sex,” or that the advent of slavery “constitutes the true founding” of the United States. “Critical race theory is a dangerous and flat-out wrong theory,” state Rep. Don Jones, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a statement. “Students should not be asked to ‘examine their whiteness’ or ‘check their privilege.’ ” Jones could not cite any examples of such teaching taking place now in Ohio. He said his bill was a response to voter concerns. Although parents have appeared before school boards in Ohio and elsewhere to object to critical race theory, calling it “Marxist,” many school administrators vehemently deny that they are teaching the subject, or are being influenced by it. They say that much of what conservatives object to amounts to little more than more frequent and frank discussions of subjects like slavery. Parents are also pushing back against the loosely related trend of anti-bias training for students and staff members, which has led to dust-ups across the country. A biracial student sued his Las Vegas charter school for requiring him to take a sociology course that asked students to list their various racial and gender identities, and that named institutions like family and religion as oppressive. A Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, Jane Timken, said that during a listening tour of the state, she had heard a parent object that second-graders were made to draw pictures of themselves as a different race. Republicans’ attacks on critical race theory are in sync with the party’s broad strategy to run on culture-war issues in the 2022 midterm elections, rather than campaigning head-on against Biden’s economic agenda — which has proved popular with voters — as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Because the nation’s 3 million public-school teachers have a great deal of autonomy over what happens in classrooms, legislation will most likely be ineffective in controlling how children are exposed to concepts of race and racism, said Robert Pondiscio, an education expert who in June will join the center-right American Enterprise Institute, a think tank. Still, he said, the controversy over critical race theory serves a purpose in warning educators to tread carefully on a divisive subject. “People have strong feelings about the degree to which race should be central to a kid’s educational experience,” he said. While few K-12 educators use the term “critical race theory,” discussions of systemic racism have become more common in American schools in recent years, particularly in liberal areas. State social studies standards and textbooks have been updated to highlight subjects like redlining and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Historically, curricular changes have often drawn backlashes, said Albert S. Broussard, a historian at Texas A&M University and an author of middle and high school American history textbooks. “It’s what we as historians have seen throughout African American history when whites — particularly conservatives — feel they have lost control,” he said. Conservatives and even some liberals have said that discussions of race are crowding out the traditional curriculum and are encouraging students and teachers to see themselves less as individuals and more as members of identity groups. In North Carolina, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives passed a bill in May to limit teaching that the country was “created by members of a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.” The bill was a response to new social studies standards adopted by the state Board of Education that include themes of systemic racism. But state Rep. James D. Gailliard, a Democrat who opposed the bill, said that the legislation told historically overlooked Americans that “we want to strip you of your right to tell your story.” Last year, Gailliard, the senior pastor of Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, withdrew his predominantly Black congregation from the Southern Baptist Convention over a statement by leaders of the denomination condemning critical race theory. To recognize that systemic racism endures in America, he said, one need look no further than how it is often harder for Black homebuyers to acquire mortgages than it is for white people of equal means. “The whole point of systemic racism is, once it’s embedded in our power structure, it works on its own,” he said. “You don’t need to wear a KKK cloak.” Still, he acknowledged that Republicans had “figured out how to message this.” The messaging goes back to Trump, who, in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, announced the formation of the 1776 Commission, set up explicitly to link what he said was “left-wing indoctrination” in schools to the sometimes violent protests over police killings. A report by the commission was derided by mainstream historians; Biden canceled the project on his first day in office, but its impact endures on the right. Media Matters for America, a liberal group, documented a surge of negative coverage of critical race theory by Fox News beginning in mid-2020 and spiking in April, with 235 mentions. And the Pew Research Center found last year that Americans were deeply divided over their perceptions of racial discrimination. More than 60% of conservatives said it was a bigger problem that people see discrimination where it does not exist, rather than ignoring discrimination that really does exist. Only 9% of liberals agreed. Some Democratic strategists said the issue was a political liability for their party. Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, recently wrote, “The steady march of ‘anti-racist’ ideology” into school curriculums “will generate a backlash among normie parents.” In an interview, he criticized leading Democrats for not calling out critical race theory because of their fear that “it will bring down the wrath of the woker elements of the party.” In Loudoun County, Virginia, dueling parent groups are squaring off, one that calls itself “anti-racist” and the other opposed to what it sees as the creep of critical race theory in the school district, which enrolls 81,000 students from a rapidly diversifying region outside Washington. After a 2019 report found a racial achievement gap, disproportionate discipline meted out to Black and Hispanic students, and the common use of racial slurs in schools, administrators adopted a “plan to combat systemic racism.” It calls for mandatory teacher training in “systemic oppression and implicit bias.” But what the school district called “equity work,” some parents perceived as the advance of critical race theory into classrooms. A parent group began a petition drive in April to recall six of nine school board members. The effort is led by Ian Prior, a former political appointee in the Trump administration, who created a political action committee that he said had raised about $50,000 in small donations. It gathered signatures in May at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. “What we’re seeing is a focus less on individuals, who they are and their unique experiences, but more about identity groups and putting everybody into an identity box,” Prior said. The district’s interim superintendent, Scott A. Ziegler, denied that critical race theory was part of the curriculum or teacher training. “Unfortunately, our efforts to provide an excellent education in a place of caring, safety and affirmation for our students has gotten swept away in a controversy about critical race theory,” he said. “We are not teaching critical race theory. We are not indoctrinating students or staff into critical race theory.” “We are making a better environment for our students.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine; California, Maryland latest states to meet Biden's July 4 goal: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Moderna announced Tuesday that it has begun applying for a full license for its vaccine from the FDA, an upgrade from current emergency authorization.

  • Mitt Romney's successful 2012 campaign could serve as a template for 2024 hopefuls

    Mitt Romney's successful 2012 campaign could serve as a template for 2024 hopefuls

  • A colonel fired by Trump has offered to prosecute Michael Flynn by court martial for calling for a military coup in the US

    Michael Flynn called for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US to reinstall Donald Trump as president.

  • Biden Climate Goals to Take Backseat in Biggest U.S. Power Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The power grid serving nearly 20% of the U.S. population is about to throw a roadblock in President Joe Biden’s plan to decarbonize the electricity sector.PJM Interconnection LLC, which keeps the lights on for 65 million people from Chicago to Washington, D.C., is expected to clear a fleet of new natural gas plants-- and even extend the lives of some coal plants -- when it releases the results of its massive electricity auction Wednesday. That’s because Trump-era changes to the way the auction is structured give a leg up to fossil fuels, at the expense of zero-carbon sources such as nuclear, wind and solar.“The market has been trending toward renewables, but this is pulling it back,” said Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. “It’s fighting the future.”As much as 4 to 6 gigawatts of new gas capacity and several clunker coal plants could clear the auction, according to some estimates, while nuclear and renewables are expected to be the big losers. Such an outcome would further entrench fossil fuels in the biggest U.S. power market, and runs counter to the president’s goal of eliminating greenhouse gases from the power industry by 2035.PJM is already one of the most carbon-intensive grids, with 60% of its electricity coming from coal and gas. The auction, intended to secure a year’s worth of power supplies at the lowest cost for consumers, can help to determine the region’s power mix for decades to come. Because participating generators rely on it for the bulk of their revenues, plants that clear the auction have an incentive to continue operating for as long as they can. The last auction, in 2018, generated more than $9 billion in revenue for generators.The latest auction is the first to run under the new rules imposed by the Trump administration after two years of delays and contentious wrangling between power providers, PJM and federal regulators. The new structure creates a price floor for some bidders, effectively disadvantaging nuclear and renewables that receive state subsidies while making it easier for costlier fossil fuels to compete.“Coal comes out as the big winner,” said Brianna Lazerwitz, an analyst for BloombergNEF. “Nuclear would be hit the hardest.”Still, the boost for the dirtiest fossil fuel may be short-lived. Not only is the Biden administration moving to overhaul market rules by the next auction in December, falling demand on the PJM grid points to lower clearing prices and lower revenues for energy suppliers.Grid-wide prices could fall to about $85 per megawatt-day from $140 in the previous auction in 2018, according to analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg. Coal plants may not be able to clear the lower end of that price, according to Katie Bays, an analyst at FiscalNote Markets. Even if some coal plants make it this time around, long-term patterns show that the fuel’s future is limited.“Coal has no economic justification for existing in this market,” Bays said.The story is more complicated for nuclear plants, which are struggling because reactors have high operating costs while other fuels are increasingly cheaper. States including New Jersey and Illinois offer clean-energy credits for nuclear power, so the auction rules make it difficult for reactors there to compete. That’s triggered a backlash from utilities that say the format makes it difficult to meet their clean-energy goals.Two Exelon Corp. plants west of Chicago are already scheduled to close this year and are unlikely to clear the auction, according to Moody’s Investors Service Inc. analyst Toby Shea. The company has said two other nuclear plants in Illinois are also uneconomic, and state lawmakers are currently debating additional subsidies that would help keep them in operation. Failing to clear the PJM auction would further burden the facilities’ balance sheets.Exelon declined to comment.Still, this year could see the addition of 4 gigawatts of nuclear generation that didn’t clear the last auction. The plants, divested by previous owner FirstEnergy Corp. during bankruptcy to Energy Harbor, were likely able to ratchet down costs, potentially allowing them to compete, said Shea.In response to the new rules, Dominion Energy Inc., one of the biggest U.S. utility owners, has pulled out of the PJM auction altogether. The Virginia-based company is the biggest power provider in the state, has said it would eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet by 2050, and the new PJM format will “make renewables more expensive” than delivering clean energy through alternative markets.Illinois, New Jersey and Maryland have also threatened to leave the capacity auction unless the new price floor is eliminated. PJM has already launched a stakeholder process to do so.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • High school sports documentary shows importance of transgender inclusion

    A groundbreaking new documentary shows the humanity of transgender high school athletes fighting for the right to participate in sports.

  • Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires

    A suburban Boston police officer who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers retired from the only job he says he ever wanted. Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese retired on Monday after more than 41 years on the force. Pugliese, an Army veteran and the son of a police detective, said he had wanted to join the profession since he was a teenager.

  • Biden to Mark 100th Anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

    Biden will meet survivors Viola Fletcher, 107, her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 100, and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106.

  • King vs queen: Defending French champs practice together

    For an audience with the “King of Clay,” the current queen of clay thought it best to come prepared. Worried that she might run short of things to say, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she readied some talking points before hitting balls in a training session in Paris with her idol, 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal. Unlike many of his opponents, Swiatek got a huge thrill from being on the receiving end of the kicking, spinning left-handed Nadal forehand that spits off the dust.

  • 'Like a flying ant': An operative describes how Mexico's cartels use drones to attack enemies and smuggle drugs

    With a few rudimentary modifications, Mexican criminal groups can use commercial drones bought in the US as weapons or to move drugs

  • Singaporean woman, 95, dies of COVID-19 infection, linked to airport cluster

    A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (30 May) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • Giants 2021 Position Breakdown: Logan Ryan returns to lead safeties for Big Blue

    In this series, we’ll break down every position group on the depth chart for Big Blue. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the safeties.

  • Art Acevedo, Miami's police chief, calls proposed Texas gun law "ridiculous"

    Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo discusses two recent deadly shootings in South Florida as well as a bill Texas' governor is likely to sign into law that would allow people to carry handguns in public without a license, background check or training.

  • Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. Japan extended on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to June 20, and with the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout. Foreign spectators have already been banned and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games, set to run between July 23 and Aug. 8., and under what conditions.

  • Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

    Thailand is redoubling efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new reported cases surged Monday to the highest level so far. A government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are concentrated in crowded, high-risk places. The government reported a record 5,485 new cases on Monday, with nearly 2,000 in prisons.

  • Before You Buy a Home in a Nicer Neighborhood, Consider This Pitfall

    My husband and I could have technically afforded a home in this particular neighborhood, though it would've been a stretch. Keep reading to learn more about how the neighborhood you live in can come with some unforeseen costs. There are a lot of good reasons to buy a home in a nicer neighborhood.

  • Multiple former Alabama players listed as ‘dark-horse’ 2021 NFL MVP candidates

    Two former Alabama Crimson Tide star players are being considered dark-horse candidates for the 2021 NFL MVP award.