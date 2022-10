Native News Online

In an effort to increase voting access for underrepresented communities, President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March 2021 to study barriers to voting among the underrepresented groups. One year later, the White House released the 54-page Report of the Interagency Steering Group on Native American Voting Rights. Drawing from consultation and listening sessions, the report cited several problems that were a cause for concern, including: language barriers, a lack of accessibility for voters with disabilities, cultural disrespect and outright hostility, the consequences of extreme physical distance and persistent poverty, and the compounding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.