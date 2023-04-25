Biden announces run for reelection

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's team has picked Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior adviser at the White House and deputy campaign manager of his 2020 presidential campaign, to be his campaign manager for the 2024 election, according to a source familiar with the plan. Rodriguez, who is director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, has agreed to take the role, the source said. The source later added that Biden has yet to make the offer to Rodriguez himself.