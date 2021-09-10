Biden announces sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates
President Biden has unveiled sweeping new vaccine mandates for American workers, the latest move in the administration's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccines will be required for federal employees and contractors. Employees at companies with 100 or more workers will also have to get vaccinated or be tested for the virus weekly. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest.