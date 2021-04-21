Biden announces tax credit for small businesses that provide paid time off for vaccinations

President Biden on Wednesday will call on all employers to provide employees paid time off to get vaccinated or to recover from any side effects, and will include a paid tax credit for small businesses to do so, administration officials said.

Why it matters: The administration sees places of work as highly influential in making shots more convenient for working adults who are in high-risk industries.

Only 43% of working adults are vaccinated, compared with more than 80% of seniors, per federal data.

The announcement comes as the White House expects to meet 200 million shots in arms by Thursday, within Biden's goal of his first 100 days in office.

Details: Businesses with fewer than 500 employees will get reimbursed for any paid time off they provide to employees — up to $511 per day per employee. The paid tax credit is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Guidance for small businesses on the tax credit is available on the IRS website.

The big picture: Some large employers had already received permission from public health officials to vaccinate their employees at work. Many are also pulling out all the stops to nudge workers in the direction to get vaccinated.

By the numbers: Administration officials cited talks with businesses along with polling that showed employees would be highly persuaded to get vaccinated if their employers provided access to a shot.

30% of unvaccinated employees say they are more likely to get a shot if their employer offers an incentive.

80% say they want employers to give them paid time off for any potential recovery.

