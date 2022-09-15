Biden announces tentative agreement between railway companies and workers, averting strike
After a long negotiation, the tentative agreement reached among 12 unions and railway companies will avoid a shutdown.
A strike by railroad workers would have crippled large swaths of the US economy and fanned the flames of inflation
President Joe Biden said early Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.
Biden says railways, freight workers reach deal to avert strike
Yahoo Finance reporter Dani Romero details the ongoing negotiations taking place to avoid a railway worker strike, which would be the first in 30 years and cost the economy billions.
President Joe Biden said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy."
Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the White House’s five-year tentative agreement with railroad strikers.
