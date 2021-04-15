President Joe Biden announces tough new sanctions on Russia, expelling 10 diplomats and imposing sanctions against dozens of companies and people. The US holds the Kremlin accountable for interference in the 2020 presidential election hacking. (April 15)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: During the campaign for my-- for the presidency, I was unequivocal that if I was elected president, I would respond to any attempt to influence our elections-- the last election-- and because elections are sacred. They're sovereign undertakings, and they're an expression of the will of the American people. And we cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity.

When President Putin called me in January after I was sworn in to congratulate me, I told him that my administration would be looking very carefully now that we had access to all the data, and at the issues that-- to assess Russia's role, and then determine what response we would make.

When we spoke again this week, I told him that we would shortly be responding in a measured and a proportionate way because we had concluded that they had interfered in the election and SolarWinds was totally out of the-- inappropriate. Today, I have approved several steps, including expulsion of several Russian officials as a consequence of their actions.

I've also signed an executive order authorizing new measures, including sanctions to address specific harmful actions that Russia has taken against US interests. I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so to be-- I chose to be proportionate. The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable predictable, relationship.

If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, I'm prepared to take further actions to respond. When I spoke to President Putin, I expressed my belief that communication between the two of us personally and directly was to be essential in moving forward to a more effective relationship, and he agreed on that point.

To that end, I propose that we meet in person this summer in Europe for a summit to address a range of issues facing both of our countries. Our teams are discussing that possibility right now.

My bottom line is this-- where there is an interest in the United States to work with Russia, we should and we will. If Russia seeks to violate the interests of United States, we will respond. We'll always stand in defense of our country, our institutions, our people, and our allies.