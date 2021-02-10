Biden announces Turk, Su to be energy, labor deputy secretaries

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden meets with House Democratic leaders to discuss coronavirus aid legislation at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday announced President Joe Biden's pick of David Turk as deputy energy secretary and Julie Su as deputy labor secretary.

"These tested and experienced leaders will support the work of Secretary of Energy Nominee Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of Labor Nominee Marty Walsh in their efforts to address the worst energy and jobs crisis in nearly a century," the White House said in a statement.

Both positions require Senate approval.

Turk is currently deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, the Paris-based global energy watchdog.

He also worked at the Energy Department during under former President Barack Obama, coordinating international technology and work on innovation in clean energy. Turk, a registered architect and sustainability expert, also served as deputy special envoy for climate changes at the State Department.

Su, an expert on workers' rights and civil rights, is currently the secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. She oversees California departments and boards that enforce labor laws, fund workforce training and apprenticeship programs and protect injured workers, the White House said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Dan Grebler)

