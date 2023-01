Reuters

KIGALI (Reuters) -Rwandan forces on Tuesday fired at a fighter jet from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that it said had violated its airspace, prompting the Congolese government to accuse it of an act of war. Congo denied Rwanda's accusation that the jet had been in Rwandan airspace - the latest dispute between the two countries whose relationship has been strained by a rebel insurgency. It described Rwanda's move as a "deliberate act of aggression that amounts to an act of war" aimed at undermining a peace agreement to end an offensive by the M23 rebel group.