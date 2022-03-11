Biden announces US ban on Russian vodka, diamonds, seafood

US President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, as Washington tightens sanctions against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. The ban targets goods from "several signature sectors of the Russian economy," Biden says in a speech at the White House.

  • Biden hits Russian trade in latest Ukraine retaliation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday took new steps along with U.S. allies to punish Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting trade and shutting down development funds while also announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds. Biden also criticized voices in the United States clamoring for an active U.S. military presence in Ukraine or American backing of a "no-fly zone" to protect Ukrainians from Russian forces. "We will defend every inch of NATO territory, every single inch," including NATO members bordering Russia, Biden said.

