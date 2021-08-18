  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden announces vaccine mandate for nursing home staff

Brittany Shepherd
·White House Correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden announced Wednesday that staff members at nursing homes would now be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or those facilities would risk losing their Medicare and Medicaid funding.

“I'm using the power of the federal government, as a payer of health care costs, to ensure we reduce those risks to our most vulnerable seniors,” Biden said in a speech delivered at the White House.

The president has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to finalize guidelines that would make federal Medicare and Medicaid payments contingent on the COVID-19 vaccination status of employees at nursing homes, which serve one of the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

Joe Biden
President Biden discusses COVID-19 response and the vaccination program on Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“More than 130,000 residents in nursing homes have, sadly, over the period of this virus, passed away,” Biden said. “At the same time, vaccination rates among nursing home staff significantly trail the rest of the country."

According to early August data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, only 60 percent of staff members at long-term-care facilities have received the full course of the coronavirus vaccine. A little over 82 percent of residents, meanwhile, are fully vaccinated. Approximately 664,000 nursing home residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic, and nearly as many staffers tested positive.

“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said.

Biden’s announcement came as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, ushering in a new set of restrictions at schools and businesses.

Federal workers and contractors must show proof of vaccination or submit to testing, and mask mandates have come storming back. While the administration has stopped short of publicly endorsing so-called vaccine passports, the president has signaled his approval of restrictions enacted in New York City. On Wednesday, Biden once again acknowledged that he would enact far-reaching nationwide measures to counter the pandemic.

William Hallock
A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a staff person at an eldercare facility in Kennett, Pa. (Pete Bannan/ MediaNews Group//Daily Times via Getty Images)

“While I’m mindful that my authority at the federal level is limited, I’m going to continue to look for ways to keep people safe and increase vaccination rates,” Biden said.

When it comes to convincing more people — including those who work with the most vulnerable Americans — to get vaccinated, Biden remains steadfast.

“Quite frankly, it’s a tragedy. There are people who are dying and who will die who didn’t have to,” he added. “So, please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it now. Do it now. It can save your life, and it can save the lives of those you love.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces that staff at nursing homes receiving Medicare and Medicaid will have to be vaccinated

    Delivering remarks on Wednesday, President Biden said that employees at nursing homes that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Biden mandates COVID vaccines for nursing home workers, promises booster shots will be ‘easy’

    President Joe Biden gives a speech on Wednesday as his administration rolls out its plan to provide booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

    ABC News’ Erielle Reshef reports on the medical professionals who say they’re burnt out and leaving the profession after treating COVID patients for over a year, leaving behind a health care shortage.

  • Biden says there's no way US could have withdrawn from Afghanistan 'without chaos ensuing'

    "The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," Biden told ABC News.

  • With no beds, hospitals ship patients to far-off cities

    Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. The surge in the delta variant of the virus, combined with low vaccination rates, has pushed hospitals to the brink in many states and resulted in a desperate scramble to find beds for patients. “Just imagine not having the support of your family near, to have that kind of anxiety if you have someone grow acutely ill,” said Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, whose hospital in Springfield, Missouri, is treating patients from as far away as Alabama.

  • What We Know and Still Don't Know About the U.S. Exit from Afghanistan and the Country's Future

    How many people will be able to leave and what will life look like under the Taliban?

  • McCarthy and McConnell demand briefing on Afghanistan

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) are demanding a classified briefing from the Biden administration on the government's plan to ensure safe passage for U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. Why it matters: By demanding an official briefing for the so-called "Gang of Eight" on the immediate challenges facing the Biden administration, the top two congressional Republicans are indicating that they plan to press the White House on a range of

  • U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will require employees at nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of the facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid government healthcare programs. Biden made the announcement hours after the release of a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT showing that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the Delta variant became dominant in the United States. Residents of nursing homes have been hard hit during the pandemic, with many facilities experiencing high death tolls - particularly early in the public health crisis.

  • Tens of thousands of students across the U.S. are quarantining or isolating due to COVID

    The school year has just started, and already tens of thousands of students and school staff members across the U.S. are isolating or quarantining after testing positive or possibly being exposed to COVID-19, school districts and other officials said this week. Why it matters: The announcements come as health officials report an alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 and amid tense debates over whether masks should be mandated for students and teachers. Get market news worthy of

  • How a man with a meme account raised over $5 million to fund rescue missions in Afghanistan

    Tommy Marcus is leveraging the power of social media to help Afghans in need.

  • What would it take for COVID to close Columbia-area schools? Here’s what 7 districts say

    As South Carolina students return to class amid another spike in COVID-19 cases, these Midlands-area school districts are considering what it would take for them to close again.

  • First female Afghan Paralympian unable to compete after Taliban takeover

    "I am waiting for a bad thing to happen to me or my family at any moment," Zakia Khudadadi told CBS News.

  • China's complex hopes and fears in the Taliban's Afghanistan

    For China, the American withdrawal brings opportunities, but it's not all good news. There are risks, too.

  • Report: NFL draft brings $42 million to Northeast Ohio

    The NFL draft in Cleveland was highly successful in a variety of ways including economically, according to a report.

  • Suspect, officers injured at storage facility in Jessup

    A suspect and two Howard County police officers were injured Monday afternoon after a confrontation at a storage facility in Jessup. County police said multiple suspects who were wanted on open arrest warrants from other jurisdictions had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from a store in Elkridge.

  • Biden to tie vaccines for nursing home staff to funding

    The announcement comes the same day federal health officials recommended a booster shot for vaccinated Americans.

  • Parenting My Autistic Kid Has Made My Life More Beautiful

    My son, Walker, is autistic. He captured my heart the moment I laid eyes on him. I knew that because of him, I’d never be the same. From the day he was born, I knew he was different from my first child. It was one of the very first things I said about him when []

  • Incyte Out Licenses Lymphoma Drug To InnoCare In Greater China

    Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and InnoCare have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercial tafasitamab in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, InnoCare will pay $35 million upfront. Incyte is eligible to receive up to an additional $82.5 million milestone payments. InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab in hematology and oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In 2010, MorphoSys AG

  • Officer shoots at suspect in fleeing car, injuring him

    A man and two Howard County police officers were injured Monday afternoon after a confrontation at a storage facility in Jessup. County police described a brazen theft in the middle of the day. Police said multiple suspects who were wanted on open arrest warrants from other jurisdictions had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from a store in Elkridge.

  • Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games

    The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.