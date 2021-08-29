Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday, as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants highlighted the grave threat in the war's final days.

“This is the most dangerous time in an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of days,” America’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said not long before confirmation of that airstrike in Kabul, the capital.

The evacuation flow of Americans kept pace even as a new State Department security alert, issued hours before the military action, instructed people to leave the airport area immediately “due to a specific, credible threat.”

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan said that for those U.S. citizens seeking immediately to leave Afghanistan by the looming deadline, “we have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think are remaining, come to the airport and get on planes in the time that is remaining. We moved out more than that number just yesterday. So from our point of view, there is an opportunity right now for American citizens to come, to be admitted to the airport and to be evacuated safely and effectively.”

He also pledged the U.S. “will make sure there is safe passage for any American citizen, any legal permanent resident” after Tuesday, as well as for “those Afghans who helped us.” But untold numbers of vulnerable Afghans, fearful of a return to the brutality of pre-2001 Taliban rule, are likely to be left behind.

Sullivan said the U.S. does not currently plan to have an ongoing embassy presence after the final U.S. troop withdrawal.

There also are roughly 280 others who have said they are Americans but who have not told the State Department of their plans to leave the country, or who have said they plan to remain.

U.S. officials said the American drone strike hit a vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers heading for the Kabul airport, causing secondary explosions indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. A statement from U.S. Central Command said the military was confident it hit the intended target and there were no immediate indications of civilian casualties.

It was the second airstrike in recent days the U.S. has conducted against the militant group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport gate that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans struggling to get out of the country and escape the new Taliban rule. The Pentagon said a U.S. drone mission in eastern Afghanistan killed two members of IS' Afghanistan affiliate early Saturday local time in retaliation for the airport bombing.

Biden was at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday for a “dignified transfer” movement, a military ritual of receiving the remains of fallen troops killed in foreign combat.

Sullivan said earlier that the U.S. would continue strikes against IS and consider “other operations to go after these guys, to get them and to take them off the battlefield.” He added: “We will continue to bring the fight to the terrorists in Afghanistan to make sure they do not represent a threat to the United States.

On the diplomatic front, the administration’s current plan “is not to have an ongoing embassy presence in Afghanistan” — a permanent presence — as of Tuesday, Sullivan said. “But we will have means and mechanisms of having diplomats on the ground there, be able to continue to process out these applicants, be able to facilitate the passage of other people who want to leave Afghanistan.”

He said that “over time, depending on what the Taliban does, how it follows through on its commitments with respect to safe passage, how it deals with the treatment of women, how it deals with its international commitments not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorism in the rest of the world, we can make further determinations about both diplomatic presence.”

The 13 service members were the first U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban in which the militant group halted attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. agreement to remove all troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that the 2,500 to 3,000 troops who remained would be out by September, ending what he has called America’s forever war.

With Biden’s approval, the Pentagon this month sent thousands of additional troops to the Kabul airport to provide security and to facilitate the State Department’s chaotic effort to evacuate thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans who had helped the United States during the war. The evacuation was marred by confusion and chaos as the U.S. government was caught by surprise when the Afghan army collapsed and the Taliban swept to power Aug. 15.

Sullivan appeared on CBS' “Face the Nation,” CNN's “State of the Union” and “Fox News Sunday.” Blinken was interviewed on ABC's “This Week” and NBC's “Meet the Press.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Carries Out Drone Strike in Kabul against Potential Suicide Car Bomb

    The U.S. carried out an airstrike against a potential car bomb in Kabul that posed a threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

  • 'They are so defiant and so strong': Photojournalist Paula Bronstein on documenting women and girls in Afghanistan

    Photojournalist Paula Bronstein has covered Afghanistan for 20 years. She was recently evacuated from Kabul, shortly before the Taliban took over the capital city. Bronstein tells Yahoo News about some of the human rights issues faced by the Afghan women and girls she's documented through photos since December 2001.

  • Blinken: US 'on-the-ground diplomatic presence' unlikely in Kabul after withdrawal deadline

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that it is unlikely the United States will maintain an “on-the-ground diplomatic presence” in Afghanistan on September 1 but reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to evacuate anyone who wants to leave the country past the troop withdrawal deadline.

  • 34% of Baby Boomers Are Making This Massive Social Security Mistake

    If you're an average earner nearing retirement, you can expect Social Security to replace about 40% of your current paycheck -- in the near term. In the coming years, there'll be more workers exiting the labor force than entering it, leaving Social Security in the tough position of owing more money in benefits than it collects in payroll tax revenue, which is its primary funding source.

  • Jets RB Ty Johnson aims to be ‘patient, but violent’ runner

    Ty Johnson shined in the Jets' preseason finale and earned the praise of Robert Saleh after the game.

  • Former Afghan interpreter discusses Afghanistan evacuations

    Program manager of the nonprofit No One Left Behind and former Afghan interpreter Ahmadullah Sediqi joins CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the ongoing evacuations out of Afghanistan.

  • Taliban say Afghans will be able to travel freely in future

    "The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement's political commission said. The message came as thousands have struggled to get onto the last flights leaving Kabul airport before a deadline for the Western evacuation operation ends next week. Calling on Afghans to unite to rebuild their country, Stanikzai said that trained and educated people should come back to work.

  • The Latest: US-bound evacuee flights depart Italy

    Aircraft carrying U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals evacuated from the chaos in Afghanistan have left Italy headed to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. A joint statement from the Naval Air Station in Sigonella and the U.S. Embassy in Rome did not specify how many flights nor how many passengers departed Sunday on the first flights from the U.S. base, saying only that the flights departed at full capacity. The Naval Air Station has designated two barracks buildings and other temporary lodging for the evacuees, each including halal dining, religious and recreational areas.

  • Biden to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul attack

    The president and first lady are meeting with family members of those killed in the Kabul terror attack and witness the return of their bodies.

  • hurricane ida 10:30 pm

    hurricane ida 10:30 pm

  • Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

    Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. Western leaders acknowledged their withdrawal would mean leaving behind some of their citizens and many locals who helped them over the years, and they vowed to try to continue working with the Taliban to allow local allies to leave after President Joe Biden's Tuesday's deadline to withdraw from the country. Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 113,500 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, the day before the Taliban claimed Kabul.

  • New law to ban workplace discrimination such as on nationality: PM Lee Hsien Loong

    The government will unveil a new law to prohibit workplace discrimination on the basis of nationality, age, race, religion, gender, and disability, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (29 August).

  • Emotional photos show a mother and daughter reuniting in France after Kabul escape

    The family fled Afghanistan because of pressure from the Taliban. One brother who served in the Afghan army was killed by militants in 2019.

  • 'Everything is over': Afghanistan's religious minorities fear Taliban takeover

    "I try to live in the shadows," Ali, a member of the minority Hazara community, said. "Sooner or later, they will come for me."

  • Could You Retire in Your 50s? Here's How to Find Out

    When planning for retirement at any age, you need to have an idea of how much you already have saved, when you'd like to retire, and how much you plan to spend annually in retirement. The first step is to make note of the balances of all your retirement accounts. It's also a good idea to create a my Social Security account to estimate how much you'll get from Social Security.

  • U.S. Drone Strike Kills Suicide Bombers Targeting Kabul Airport, Officials Say

    The strike hit a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, American officials said.

  • Roughly 500 Americans still waiting to leave Afghanistan

    The Biden administration said Friday that the State Department is in touch with approximately 500 U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country.Why it matters: The Aug. 31 deadline for a U.S. troop withdrawal is looming closer. While the Biden administration has said there is no plan to extend the deadline, the president suggested on Thursday that efforts may continue past that date to bring some Americans home. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

    A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul. A privately funded chartered plane carrying Paul “Pen” Farthing and his animals took off from Kabul late Saturday after a saga that gripped and divided Britain, raising difficult questions about the relative value placed on human and animal lives. Animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer, who has acted as a U.K.-based spokesman for Farthing, said the plane was due to land at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

  • Iran appoints ex-roads minister as head of nuclear agency

    Iran's president on Sunday appointed a new director of the country's nuclear department, state TV reported, replacing the nation's most prominent nuclear scientist with a U.N.-sanctioned minister who has no reported experience in nuclear energy but ties to the defense ministry. Iran's newly elected hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi chose Mohammad Eslami, a 64-year-old civil engineer who previously oversaw the country's road network, to lead Iran’s civilian nuclear program and serve as one of several vice presidents.

  • US airstrike takes out two 'high-profile' ISIS targets, wounds one: Pentagon

    Two Islamic State targets were killed and another wounded in a U.S. airstrike ordered in response to the deadly suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Saturday.