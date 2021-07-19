Biden answers 'unchecked inflation' question by attacking Trump's obsession with the stock market

President Joe Biden deflected a question Monday about "unchecked inflation" and turned it into an attack against his predecessor.

Biden fielded a number of questions from reporters after delivering remarks on the economy at the White House and responding to one inquiry on rising prices.

BIDEN TACKLES INFLATION CONCERNS HEAD-ON WITH LATEST INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

"There's nobody suggesting there's unchecked inflation on the way, no serious economist," he stated. "Look, the stock market is higher than it has been in all of history."

"Now, I don't look at the stock market as a means by which to judge the economy like my predecessor did," Biden continued. "He'd be talking to you every day for the last five months about how the stock market is so high, higher than any time in history, still higher than any time in history, so that's not how I judge whether or not we're having economic growth."

It's worth noting that a major focus of Biden's remarks themselves was how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, the Build Back Better budget reconciliation proposal, and his budgetary request for fiscal year 2022 would combat the recent jump in prices, the largest inflationary increases since the 2008 recession.

