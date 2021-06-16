Biden apologises for snapping at CNN reporter: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy’
President Joe Biden has apologised after snapping at a CNN reporter at a press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he was leaving his press conference how the summit could have been successful if Mr Putin gave no ground on the issues discussed, Mr Biden said: “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business”.
He later spoke to the media again before boarding Air Force One and apologised, saying: “I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy with the last answer.”
Mr Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin is “is interested in changing” when it comes to his leadership.
More follows ...
