Biden apologises for snapping at CNN reporter: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy’

US President Joe Biden speaks with press, preparing departing the airport, after the US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has apologised after snapping at a CNN reporter at a press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he was leaving his press conference how the summit could have been successful if Mr Putin gave no ground on the issues discussed, Mr Biden said: “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business”.

He later spoke to the media again before boarding Air Force One and apologised, saying: “I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy with the last answer.”

Mr Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin is “is interested in changing” when it comes to his leadership.

More follows ...

Read More

Biden gifts Putin pair of custom sunglasses and a crystal Bison at Geneva summit

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say