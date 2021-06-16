Biden apologises for snapping at CNN reporter: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy’

Chantal da Silva
·1 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks with press, preparing departing the airport, after the US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden speaks with press, preparing departing the airport, after the US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has apologised after snapping at a CNN reporter at a press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he was leaving his press conference how the summit could have been successful if Mr Putin gave no ground on the issues discussed, Mr Biden said: “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business”.

He later spoke to the media again before boarding Air Force One and apologised, saying: “I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy with the last answer.”

Mr Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin is “is interested in changing” when it comes to his leadership.

More follows ...

