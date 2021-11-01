Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate

Reuters

A migrant caravan trekking slowly through southern Mexico will rest a day due to concern over the health of dozens of women and children, one of its organizers said on Saturday, as the government urged the people to accept humanitarian visas. In often sweltering heat, the group of a few thousand people has during the past week advanced only about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Tapachula on the Guatemalan border, leaving it still over 1,000 km away from Mexico City. Luis Villagran, a leader of the caravan largely made up of migrants from Central America and the Caribbean, told Reuters the group would stop for a day in the town of Mapastepec to recover from fatigue and some injuries, then restart on Monday.