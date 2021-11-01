Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate

U.S. President Joe Biden apologized for former President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris Agreement and the role the U.S. and other wealthy countries played in contributing to climate change. (Nov. 1)

