Biden's 2020 Challenges Pile Up Amid Accusations by Two Women

(Bloomberg) -- The first controversy of Joe Biden’s prospective 2020 campaign is just a slice of the multiple challenges the former vice president will face if he jumps into the race.

Allegations by former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores that she was unnerved by Biden smelling her hair and kissing the back of her head at an event five years ago have been followed by a second accusation, made by a Connecticut woman, of inappropriate contact.

That’s forcing some Democrats to confront head-on the question of whether Biden is the right person to be the party’s 2020 standard-bearer in the “Me Too” era.

Biden, 76, has been expected to announce his entry into the race for the Democratic nomination this month and would do so as an instant frontrunner, based on early polling. But instead of a careful buildup to an announcement, Biden’s allies, including women who have worked with him, have been put on the defense.

Biden released a statement Sunday saying it was “never my intention” to make anyone feel uncomfortable -- neither of the women said Biden’s actions had sexual overtones. His spokesman, Bill Russo, on Monday also addressed various photographs that have been circulating on the Internet for months and promoted by some Republicans and their allies depicting Biden touching or leaning in to talk with women.

Photographs

“One now-fabled photo was, in fact, ‘misleadingly extracted’ from a consoling ‘moment between close friends,’ and the other captured a grandfatherly word of praise and offer of support for the daughter of long-time friends of the Biden family,” Russo said in a statement.

The controversy is a glimpse of what Biden will confront if he does get into the campaign. Over 36 years, from 1973 to 2009, as a senator from Delaware and eight years as vice president, he made countless decisions that might have seemed appropriate at the time but could look different to younger, diverse and more liberal voters who are ascendant in the Democratic Party. Much as the “Me Too” movement has forced a reckoning about sexual harassment by powerful men, heightened attention to income inequality and racial injustice have cast some of Biden’s decisions in a harsher light.

Other Challenges

Biden’s potential challenges include the contentious Anita Hill hearings he oversaw as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which cleared the way for the Supreme Court confirmation of Clarence Thomas despite sexual harassment allegations against him. They include policy decisions like supporting the 1994 crime bill, which the party’s progressives criticize today as escalating mass incarceration and dealing disproportionate harm to blacks and Latinos. He’ll also likely have to explain his vote in 2002 to authorize the Iraq war, and his support in 2005 for a bill that made it harder for financially strapped Americans to declare bankruptcy.

Democrats have taken on the mantle as a champion of women. Female voters helped Democrats elect a record number of women to the House and there are six women competing for the party’s presidential nomination. Some of that energy arises from anger about President Donald Trump’s record of statements and actions around women.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other Democrats said Biden’s intent isn’t the issue, rather it is how the actions are received. Still, she said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday in Washington, his actions shouldn’t prevent Biden from running for president.

“I don’t think it’s disqualifying,” she said.

Intentions and Actions

A recurring theme among Democrats was that Biden’s expressions of his intent aren’t enough.

“The focus isn’t on what his intentions were, it is how his behavior is experienced, and one should not invade personal space,” said Hawaii Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono. “He needs to be a lot more aware of that.”

“We all know Joe and the caring guy that he is, but he needs to be sensitive to his actions and it’s important that he be hearing from the women,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, who’s on the Democratic leadership team.

Stabenow, like others, alluded to the fact that Trump has faced allegations of groping or sexual harassment from more than a dozen women, all of which he has denied.

“It’s an important issue in the context of running against this president and all that he has done to women. It would be interesting to compare,” she said. “We have a president of the United States who has a lot to account for as well.”