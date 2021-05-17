Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

Paul Steinhauser
·2 min read
President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states."

But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."

COVID IN THE U.S. - A STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

And Biden, in remarks from the White House, also announced that the U.S. will share millions more doses of coronavirus vaccines with other countries around the world.

The president highlighted that "deaths are down from COVID by 81%," which he said was "their lowest level since April of 2020."

But he cautioned that "I can’t promise that will continue this way. We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that may flareups could occur. But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them."

WHAT STATES HAVE EASED COVID GUIDELINES SINCE CDC MASK GUIDANCE

And the president warned that "if they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates, may see this progress, reversed. Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price. The vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses, but others may not be if you’re not vaccinated."

The president stressed that "we’re not done fighting this virus. We still have tens of millions left to vaccinate. But we are making significant progress. In fact, when tomorrow’s vaccination numbers come out, they’ll show that 60% of Americans have received at least one shot."

Biden also repeated his target date of having 70% of Americans receiving at least one COVID vaccine shot by July 4.

The president also announced that in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine – which has not yet been approved for use in the U.S. – that he’s already committed to sharing with other nations, the country will also begin sending overseas doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines when they become available.

Biden emphasized that "we need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing and help the other people. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the strong thing to do."

