Biden's popularity sinking in the White House as unhappy staffers plan post-holiday exit: report

Morale among staffers is reportedly low in President Biden’s White House as his first year in office comes to a close and polls show his popularity underwater with the majority of Americans.

According to a Politico report late Wednesday, White House staffers are unhappy with their jobs to the point where they anonymously leaked to the online publication in hopes that senior staffers would be alerted to the lack of comradery and overall happiness in the workplace.

An ornament with a portrait of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden is hung on a Christmas Tree in the State Dining Room of the White House Nov. 29, 2021. Alex Wong/Getty Images

"A lot of the natural coordination that happens in a typically functioning White House has been lost, and there has been no proactive effort to make up for it through intentional team building," one White House official said.

Staffers say they have struggled with virtual events and some staffers have complained that those who are "outsiders" to Biden’s inside circle and network are often left out.

Additionally, staffers say they have been left out of certain events while staffers from around the capital are invited in their stead due to a "lottery system" used to decide who comes to certain gatherings.

"It’s also hypocritical and ironic that a president whose brand is built on empathy and family has staff policies that fly in the face of that brand," one staffer said. "It’s not a good look, and it’s emblematic of how this place runs."

Many of the staffers said they are in the process of updating their resumes and will start looking for new jobs next year once the president officially hits his one-year anniversary in office.

Staffers in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office have already started heading for the exits, including her communications director Ashley Etienne and senior adviser Symone Sanders with several others reportedly planning to follow suit soon.

The unrest in the White House comes as Biden and Harris continue to be dogged by low polling numbers as Americans grapple with record inflation, soaring gas prices, supply chain issues, the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the ongoing border crisis, and rising international tensions with Russia and China.

President Joe Biden attends the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony near the White House on Dec. 2, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The president stood at 43% approval and 51% disapproval in an NPR/Marist national survey released earlier this month and a separate national poll from Monmouth University indicated a 40% approval and a 50% disapproval. Some polls show Biden's approval rating even lower.