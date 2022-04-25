Biden's White House senior adviser called ‘Squad’ members ‘f---ing idiots’: book

A new book being published by a pair of New York Times reporters writes that White House Office of Public Engagement director and senior adviser Cedric Richmond referred to two prominent members of "the Squad" as "f---ing idiots."

An excerpt of the new book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, obtained by Fox News Digital writes that Richmond, a former House member, made the comments about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to a friend.

According to the book, which will be released next Tuesday, Richmond was the most vocal of President Biden’s advisers who were preparing for a progressive party mutiny, blasted the Democrats’ left wing for misreading the 2020 campaign results and not having political savviness in a phone call to a Louisiana ally after his appointment was announced.

Richmond had been targeted by the progressive activist group the Sunrise Movement over his fossil fuel industry ties and was not too happy with Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and the other "Squad" members, going as far as to call them "f---ing idiots."

Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti also had words for "the Squad," albeit less harsh than Richmond, telling a Capitol Hill Biden ally that the "problem with the left is they don’t understand that they lost."

Ricchetti’s remarks came as progressives targeted both Democrats and Republicans over the COVID stimulus bills, viewing them as not giving enough money to citizens and criticizing the lack of funds going to state governments.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a rally on immigration outside the Capitol on Dec. 7, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The reporters’ new book also delves into first lady Jill Biden’s frustration with Vice President Kamala Harris being tapped for the position after attacking Biden in the 2019 Democratic primary debates.

"'There are millions of people in the United States,' she began, according to the book. "‘Why,’ she asked, ‘do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe,'" the authors wrote of a conversation Jill Biden had after she learned Harris became a leading candidate to serve as Biden's running mate.

President Joe Biden gives remarks at a Black History Month celebration event at the White House on Feb. 28, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Several from Biden's inner circle, however, supported Harris on the ticket. Ron Klain, now the White House chief of staff, had been tasked with vetting vice presidential candidates and, according to the book, told Biden early on that Harris was the most qualified for the job as she had sought the presidency herself.

The White House and the offices of Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.