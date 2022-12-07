Biden appeals to keep COVID restrictions in place for migrants at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. President Biden launches new plan against COVID-19, in Washington
4
Ted Hesson
·2 min read

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it will ask a federal court to keep pandemic-era restrictions for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in place, a striking reversal after they sought to end the restrictions this spring.

The administration in a court filing said it wants a higher court to overturn a November ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan invalidating an order known as Title 42, which blocks some asylum seekers at the border.

The administration also said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working on a regulation to formalize the border restrictions.

Issued in March 2020 under former Republican President Donald Trump, Title 42 allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants caught at the border to Mexico or other countries without the chance to pursue asylum. Sullivan said the order, which had the stated goal of curbing the spread of COVID-19, violated federal regulatory law.

Biden, a Democrat who took office in 2021, pledged to undo Trump asylum restrictions. But his administration initially kept the order in place for more than a year amid record migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border. This May, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved to terminate Title 42 saying it was no longer needed for public health reasons, but was unable to end it due to legal challenges.

After Sullivan ruled Title 42 was invalid, he gave the administration until Dec. 21 to prepare for its winddown.

U.S. officials have been preparing for a possible increase in illegal border crossings if Title 42 ends.

The decision to appeal comes as the Biden administration is weighing the use of other Trump-like measures to deter migrants, drawing rebuke from immigration advocates.

The appeal comes as a coalition of states with Republican attorneys general are seeking to intervene in the lawsuit to keep Title 42 in place.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to join survivors and families at gun violence vigil

    The president is joining the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

  • 'Paradise': What my Cuban grandparents taught me about the promise of America

    After Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba, my grandparents feared for their lives. They managed to escape and have lived in America ever since.

  • Long-duration Southern soaker will continue to pose flash flood threat into this weekend

    The long-duration rain event that began Sunday across the South will continue through at least Saturday as multiple rounds of additional rain are expected to drench the region.

  • DA: Fall River man killed fiancé's dad, shot her mom and sister before turning gun on himself

    The shooter had told his fiancé that he was unhappy with her family continuing to reside with them while they looked for a new place to live, investigators said.

  • Immigration advocates cautiously optimistic about Senate immigration deal

    Immigration advocates are warily eyeing an immigration deal that’s reportedly in the works in the Senate, hopeful that the bipartisan talks could break an enduring logjam. The deal’s details were first reported by Washington Post opinion columnist Greg Sargent, who wrote that Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) reached an agreement to grant…

  • SC councilman’s child sex crime charges dropped. He gets house arrest for assault, battery

    Former Bamberg County Councilman, Kerry “Trent” Kinard, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery

  • El Paso prepares for influx of migrants as Trump-era Title 42 nears end

    As Title 42 nears its expiration date, El Paso city officials are expecting an influx of migrants crossing the border and straining local resources.

  • White House calls it ‘mistake’ to repeal troop vaccine mandate, won’t say if Biden would veto defense bill

    The White House on Wednesday called it a “mistake” to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military service members through the annual defense policy bill, but officials stopped short of saying President Biden would veto the legislation. “What we think happened here is Republicans in Congress have decided that they’d rather fight against the health…

  • Warnock wins Georgia, boosting Democrats in Senate

    STORY: Democrat Raphael Warnock is the winner of Georgia’s Tuesday runoff, strengthening his party's razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Warnock’s projected victory over his challenger, Republican Hershel Walker – was a narrow one. According to Edison Research, he led Walker just 50.8 to 49.2 percent with 99% votes counted early Wednesday. "It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: the people have spoken.” The win moves Georgia beyond a state that flipped blue to Democrats as something of a surprise in 2020 and cements it as a battleground state sure to play a big role in the 2024 presidential elections. Republican Walker was backed by former president Donald Trump, and his defeat is a setback for Trump as he seeks the GOP nomination to make a run at the White House “There’s no excuses in life. I'm not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight.” Walker’s campaign was dogged by repeated gaffes. He ran as a vocal opponent of abortion, while reports emerged that he paid for multiple former girlfriends to have abortions, allegations that he denied. As news of Warnock’s victory broke, a diverse group of supporters young and old broke into applause and dance – a reflection of the coalition that came together to support him. Democrats are now on track for a 51-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate. With an extra vote to spare, the party may not always need to court centrist senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema while pursuing President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

  • US ‘not preventing’ Ukraine from developing its own long-range weapons

    The United States is not working to prevent Ukraine from developing its own long-range weapons that could potentially strike Russian territory, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Dec. 6, CNN reports.

  • Uniontown man convicted at trial of assaulting police with pepper spray at Jan. 6 Capitol riots

    A Uniontown man was one of the first Capitol breach defendants to be convicted at trial of assaulting police officers with pepper spray.

  • Trump-backed Walker loses: Three takeaways from Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

    U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election that fortified Democrats' Senate majority and handed the Republican Party another bitter loss to cap a disappointing midterm election season. Walker's loss won't mute the building criticism in Republican circles that former President Donald Trump cost the party dearly in the midterm elections by backing unelectable candidates.

  • Midterms deliver one last Trump loss: 3 takeaways from Georgia’s Senate runoff

    “Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all,” said one GOP operative.

  • Police arrest suspect in June double homicide

    Callers do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

  • Chuck Schumer says the January 6 committee's hearings had an 'important effect' on Senate Democrats' history-defying midterm victory

    "Every night, they saw on TV these hooligans, these insurrectionists, being violent, beating up police officers," said the Democratic leader.

  • Hate crimes in L.A. County reach highest level in nearly two decades

    Los Angeles County documented 786 reported hate crime victims in 2021 — the most in nearly two decades.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Snow to spread across 1,200-mile-long corridor of the US this week

    The same storm that snarled travel in the West this past weekend and has the potential to cause flooding in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys through Thursday will put down a swath of accumulating snow from Nebraska to Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A smaller, separate storm could bring a burst of snow in parts of the Northeast at the end of the weekend to early next week as well. The initial storm system will graze Chicago and Detroit and prod

  • Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp

    A member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp's fragile ecology. “I write to express serious concerns regarding proposed mining activities that have the potential to negatively impact the Okefenokee Swamp ecosystem and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that was obtained by The Associated Press. Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking government permits since 2019 to mine titanium oxide on land 2.9 miles (4.7 kilometers) from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee, home to the largest U.S. wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he will take no salary if he gets elected as RNC chair

    Lindell told Insider he plans to put the entirety of any paycheck he'd draw from the RNC back into the organization.