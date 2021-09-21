Biden appeals to UN to team up on pandemic and climate responses after diplomatic flaps

Biden appeals to UN to team up on pandemic and climate responses after diplomatic flaps
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naomi Lim
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden implored world leaders to work together during his inaugural United Nations General Assembly address as his own recent diplomacy missteps diluted his message.

Biden's speech marked an end to former President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy framing. Biden boasted about the reengagement of the United States with the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord, telling delegates that "our own success is bound up in others succeeding as well."

"To deliver for our own people, we must engage deeply with the rest of the world. Our security, prosperity, and our very freedom are interconnected as never before — and so we must work together as never before," he said.

BIDEN'S ECONOMIC APPROVAL RATINGS AND SPENDING AGENDA STALLED

Biden cited the growing number of transnational problems, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate changes, that require international cooperation.

"Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19," he said. "To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will."

“We will lead not just by the example of our power but, God willing, by the power of our example,” Biden said.

Along with the Iran nuclear deal and a two-state solution in the Middle East, Biden also referenced his botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The withdrawal angered allies, who contend they were not kept apprised of the president's decisions.

"As we close this period of relentless war, we're opening the new era of relentless diplomacy, using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways and lifting people up around the world," Biden said. "U.S. military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first, and should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world."

Prior to his appearance, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned the U.S. not to embark on a Cold War with China as the two powers compete for influence.

"We are not seeking, I’ll say it again, we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks," Biden said Tuesday, before repeating his pitch for democracy. "Democracy remains the best tool we have to unleash our full human potential."

Biden's remarks were delivered during a week in which French President Emmanuel Macron has avoided taking his call. French officials have criticized their U.S. counterparts for forging a new national security alliance with the United Kingdom to help Australia build nuclear-powered submarines. The pact scuttled a billion-dollar contract Australia signed with France for diesel-electric submarines.

Republicans, such as former Trump U.N. ambassador and possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, have seized on Biden's mistakes after the longtime Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman and vice president claimed the U.S. "was back."

"Biden needs to confront our challenges head-on: China unleashing COVID, North Korea testing missiles & Iran’s support of terror," she tweeted. "He must encourage countries not to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate govt. Time for strength. No more deflection & distraction."

A day earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the possibility that Biden's diplomatic blunders had undermined his message.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Reestablishing alliances doesn't mean that you won't have disagreements or you won't have disagreements about how to approach any particular issue in the world," she told reporters Monday.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, White House, United Nations, Foreign Policy, National Security

Original Author: Naomi Lim

Original Location: Biden appeals to UN to team up on pandemic and climate responses after diplomatic flaps

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden tells world leaders it is a ‘decisive decade for our world’

    Joe Biden gave an important speech before he is due to host Boris Johnson at the White House later on Tuesday. The US president said they must work together as never before to face global challenges. Leaders have been discussing the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, China and the future of Afghanistan.

  • Atomic Ayatollahs up the ante on Biden Administration

    A recently completed, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to the U.N. Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program claims Tehran continues to swiftly advance its atomic activities.

  • Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

    President Joe Biden began his first visit to the U.N. General Assembly ready to make the case to world leaders that after closing the book on 20 years of war, the U.S. aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics. The president faced a healthy measure of skepticism when he arrived in New York on Monday to start a week of high-level diplomacy. The opening months of his presidency have included a series of difficult moments with friendly nations that were expecting greater cooperation from Biden following four years of Donald Trump's “America first” approach to foreign policy.

  • Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

    Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major […]

  • ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero Paul Rusesabagina Convicted Of Terror-Related Charges

    Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroics during the Rwandan genocide were depicted in the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, was convicted of terror-related charges Monday in Kigali. According to the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, Rusesabagina has been sentenced to 25 years in prison “for being part of a terrorist group that conducted raids on Rwanda, claiming lives of civilians, […]

  • The Latest: Biden pleads for action on climate in UN speech

    President Joe Biden is appealing to delegates to the U.N. General Assembly for action on climate change. Biden says the world is “fast approaching a point of no return” with regard to extreme weather events that are taking lives and costing billions of dollars in damage. Biden says he’s working with the U.S. Congress on climate investments and encouraged other leaders to work with their governments, too, saying it will help create good-paying jobs for their citizens.

  • Biden to tell UN he doesn’t want new Cold War with China

    US President will seek to reassure allies amid AUKUS backlash from France and criticism for Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina convicted on terror charges

    A Rwandan court sentences Paul Rusesabagina to 25 years for supporting a terrorist group.

  • The quiet return of proactive policing?

    The quiet return of proactive policing?

  • Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case

    On Monday’s airing of The ReidOut, host Joy Reid addressed the massive media coverage surrounding Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the young […] The post Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

    Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per

  • Lawsuit: Ida outages due to 'gum and super glue' at utility

    A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana's largest electric utility used a “bubble gum and super glue” approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark without adequate sewage treatment after Hurricane Ida. The suit was filed Saturday against Entergy Corp. and its subsidiaries Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans. Entergy has said about 902,000 customers lost power after the major hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29.

  • France is doing everything it can to show its anger at a cancelled $50 billion submarine contract, shocking officials in the US, UK, and Australia

    France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping at Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora