Biden appears to mock Americans' intelligence, questions whether 'they'd understand' supply chain issues

President Biden appeared to mock the intelligence of the American people on Saturday when discussing the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis, questioning whether "they'd understand" the topic.

The president's remarks came during a news conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who said: "Nobody elected him to be FDR, they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos."

BIDEN SAYS HE HAS 'NO IDEA' WHAT PAYMENTS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL BE, BUT BACKS COMPENSATION

"I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am," Biden said. "What I'm trying to do is, do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years."

"People are worried," Biden added, suggesting that people do not understand why "the price of agricultural products" has increased.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, 'Let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.' Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden asked.

"They're smart people," the president said, but he concluded the current crisis was a part of a "complicated world."

President Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021. (Getty Images)

"We've never faced anything like this," Biden added. "You can understand why people are upset. Whether you have a PhD or you're working in a restaurant, it's confusing and so people are understandably worried."

President Biden speaks to reporters in the State Dinning Room at the White House on Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. Getty Images

Biden then said he was going to try and "explain to the American people" what supply chain issues America faces, telling the reporters in the room who "write for a living" that he has not seen any reporter "explain supply chain very well."

"This is a confusing time," Biden stated.