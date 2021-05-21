Biden appoints Sung Kim as special envoy for North Korea
President Biden announced Friday the appointment of Sung Kim as U.S. special envoy for North Korea.
Why it matters: Kim, currently a senior official at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, has a long career in diplomacy with Asia. Biden said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are both "deeply concerned" about the situation in North Korea.
His background: A South Korea native, Kim previously served as U.S. special representative for North Korea policy. At different points in his career, he was ambassador to South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
He was also the U.S. special envoy for the Six-Party Talks, a series of meetings with other countries aimed at addressing security concerns as a result of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
The big picture: At a press conference Friday with Biden, Moon called denuclearization the most critical issue for the U.S. and South Korea.
He welcomed Kim's appointment, calling it the "firm commitment of the U.S. for exploring diplomacy and its readiness for dialogue with North Korea.”
