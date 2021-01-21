Biden appoints swath of acting agency leaders
President Biden on Wednesday appointed acting leaders to federal agencies to temporarily hold the posts until the Senate can confirm his nominees.
Why it matters: The impeachment trial for former President Trump will prevent the chamber from confirming Biden's nominees and may inhibit his efforts to heal the country and its economy.
Driving the news: The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, though Biden still appointed Lora Shiao as acting director.
The big picture: Democrats have pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to wrap up Trump's impeachment trial as fast as possible, though it is unclear if Republicans have agreed to an expedited trial.
What they're saying: "These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda," Biden said.
"Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again."
"I am thankful for their willingness to step-up to lead during these difficult times and help us make sure the government continues to operate and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring trust in the federal government and building our nation back better."
Temporary agency leaders:
Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kevin Shea
Department of Commerce, Wynn Coggins
Department of Defense, David Norquist
Department of Education, Phil Rosenfelt
Department of Energy, David Huizenga
Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran
Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske
Department of Housing and Urban Development, Matt Ammonn
Department of Interior, Scott de la Vega
Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson
Department of Labor, Al Stewart
Department of State, Dan Smith
Department of Transportation, Lana Hurdle
Department of Treasury, Andy Baukol
Department of Veterans Affairs, Dat Tran
Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao
Environmental Protection Agency, Jane Nishida
General Services Administration, Katy Kale
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk
National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers
National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson
Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather
Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle
Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan
Peace Corps, Carol Spahn
Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello
Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul
U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kelu Chao
U.S. Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan
U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Maria Pagan
