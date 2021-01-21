Biden appoints swath of acting agency leaders

President Biden on Wednesday appointed acting leaders to federal agencies to temporarily hold the posts until the Senate can confirm his nominees.

Why it matters: The impeachment trial for former President Trump will prevent the chamber from confirming Biden's nominees and may inhibit his efforts to heal the country and its economy.

Driving the news: The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as director of national intelligence on Wednesday, though Biden still appointed Lora Shiao as acting director.

The big picture: Democrats have pressured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to wrap up Trump's impeachment trial as fast as possible, though it is unclear if Republicans have agreed to an expedited trial.

What they're saying: "These public servants, like so many across the federal government, are dedicated to serving the American people, not a political party or agenda," Biden said.

"Their experience in government and commitment to service will allow this administration to take the reins as we prepare to get the pandemic under control and our economy moving once again."

"I am thankful for their willingness to step-up to lead during these difficult times and help us make sure the government continues to operate and serve the American people. Together, we are restoring trust in the federal government and building our nation back better."

Temporary agency leaders:

Central Intelligence Agency, David Cohen

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kevin Shea

Department of Commerce, Wynn Coggins

Department of Defense, David Norquist

Department of Education, Phil Rosenfelt

Department of Energy, David Huizenga

Department of Health and Human Services, Norris Cochran

Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske

Department of Housing and Urban Development, Matt Ammonn

Department of Interior, Scott de la Vega

Department of Justice, Monty Wilkinson

Department of Labor, Al Stewart

Department of State, Dan Smith

Department of Transportation, Lana Hurdle

Department of Treasury, Andy Baukol

Department of Veterans Affairs, Dat Tran

Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Lora Shiao

Environmental Protection Agency, Jane Nishida

General Services Administration, Katy Kale

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Steve Jurczyk

National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Eilers

National Endowment for the Humanities, Adam Wolfson

Office of Management and Budget, Rob Fairweather

Office of National Drug Control Policy, Regina LaBelle

Office of Personnel Management, Kathy McGettigan

Peace Corps, Carol Spahn

Small Business Administration, Tami Perriello

Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul

U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kelu Chao

U.S. Agency for International Development, Gloria Steele

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Dev Jagadesan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Rich Mills

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Maria Pagan

