Biden approval grows as more Americans receive vaccinations: Reuters/Ipsos poll

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers status update on coronavirus vaccinations at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Kahn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Chris Kahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of Americans who approve of President Joe Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The March 17-18 national opinion poll found that 59% of adults in the United States approved of Biden’s overall job performance, while 35% disapproved and 6% said they were not sure.

The number of adults who approve of Biden is up by about 4 percentage points since a poll that ran in late January, and the increase is largely due to a rise in Biden's popularity among independents.

About six in 10 independents said they approved of Biden in the latest poll, up from about five in 10 who felt the same way in January.

The poll found that Americans appear to be the most satisfied with Biden's handling of the nation's coronavirus response, and more than half of the country approves of his influence on the U.S. economy.

Sixty-five percent of Americans said they approved of Biden's handling of the pandemic, and 52% of adults said they liked his stewardship of the economy and jobs.

The strong approval numbers come as more coronavirus vaccines are administered in the United States, with the country on track to meet the president's goal of administering 100 million doses well ahead of a late April target. The United States has been so successful at securing a vaccine stockpile that Biden has started to make plans for supplying other countries with doses of a shot that has yet to receive U.S. authorization.

Meanwhile, the public also has started to receive cash payments as part of a $1.9 billion stimulus plan that Biden and congressional Democrats approved earlier this month.

The poll showed the public was more critical, however, of Biden's record so far on immigration, as the administration confronts an influx of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

Republican leaders have been sharply critical of the president's interest in rolling back some of his predecessor's hardline immigration policies, and they largely blame him for the waves of new migrants crowding the border in hopes of entering the country.

About 41% said they approved of Biden's handling of the immigration system, while 45% disapproved. Republicans were especially critical with 79% saying they disapproved of Biden's record on immigration, while 73% of Democrats said they approved of his handling of border issues.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 374 Republicans. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of four percentage points.

(Reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Manhattan courthouses adapt to COVID so trials can return

    The two big, busy federal courthouses in Manhattan took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when the coronavirus hit, creating a pandemic-safe environment for jurors that could be a blueprint for courts elsewhere. More than 100 trials are already scheduled this year, and a month after jury trials resumed following a post-Thanksgiving halt, there has been no traceable spread of COVID-19 at the courthouse, according to its chief administrator, District Executive Edward Friedland. One, 93-year-old Louis L. Stanton, has come into work almost every day since the pandemic arrived.

  • William Burns wins Senate confirmation as next CIA director

    Senators approved Burns' nomination by unanimous voice vote, weeks after the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to advance his bid.

  • L.L. Bean sees sales boom amid pandemic's push to outdoors

    With Americans hunkering down and hankering to get outdoors during the pandemic, L.L. Bean recorded its best annual sales growth in nearly a decade, the company said Friday. The Freeport-based retailer started its fiscal year with store closings and worries about survival but the company weathered the turbulent times with revenue growth of 5%, the best showing since 2011. L.L. Bean was positioned to meet consumer demand for both comfy items for people working from home and outdoor gear as more people ventured outdoors to ensure social distancing and other pandemic-related protocols.

  • South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

    A lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new ban on most abortions is “likely to succeed," a judge wrote Friday, ruling that abortions can continue until the lawsuit is resolved. Siding with a request from Planned Parenthood, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis essentially mirrors previous piecemeal extensions of an injunction halting the law. Lewis initially suspended the “ South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act ” on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.

  • France eases bird flu measures on poultry farms as new cases fall

    France is to allow poultry farms in southwestern areas hit by a severe strain of avian influenza to resume production after a sharp fall in new cases of the disease, the agriculture ministry said. France is among European countries to have seen the H5N8 bird flu virus spread this winter from wild birds to farm poultry. Authorities have carried out mass culling of flocks to stem the disease, with France slaughtering around 3 million birds, mostly ducks.

  • The bond market is ‘useless’ predicting inflation, and stocks look even more expensive than they appear, strategist says

    The question still reverberating in financial markets is to what degree the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief will be spent, either immediately or if coronavirus recedes enough for shoppers to be allowed, and wanting, to go out.

  • Man suspected of drawing swastika in snow outside historic New York temple arrested

    Manuel Barrera was arrested Thursday after police said he returned to Temple Emanu-El to draw the anti-Semitic symbol in chalk.

  • Biden: US to hit goal of 100M vaccine shots Friday

    President Joe Biden announced that his administration will meet its goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in 100 days well ahead of schedule. Biden says the U.S. will hit the target on Friday, 58 days after taking office. (March 18)

  • Catholic opinions on Johnson & Johnson vaccine highlight debate between hardliners on abortion and others in the church

    What is behind the confusion about Catholics taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty imagesQuestions about whether the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is morally acceptable to observant Catholics due to concerns over use of fetal stem cells in its development have brought the deep divisions within the Catholic Church into public view. On Feb. 26, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans released a statement saying that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” Four days later, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the national body of Catholic bishops, stated, “if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.” A few days later, Kevin Rhoades, one of the bishops who issued the statement, attempted to clarify things when he said, “There’s no moral need to turn down a vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is morally acceptable to use.” But only hours later, the bishop of Bismarck, North Dakota said the “Johnson & Johnson vaccine is morally compromised and therefore [it is] unacceptable for any Catholic physician or health care worker to dispense and for any Catholic to receive due to its direct connection to the intrinsically evil act of abortion.” These statements have confused many Catholics and others outside the church, too. They have also led to concerns over people being discouraged from getting vaccinated. As a political scientist who also works in theology, I have studied America’s growing political polarization, especially related to the Catholic Church, for many years. The current controversy about vaccines needs to be seen in that context. Abortions and fetal tissue To be clear, none of the vaccines directly uses fetal tissue. Embryonic stem cells can turn into any type of cell and are often used in medical research. Embryonic stem cells used in medical research are usually clones, thousands of generations removed from the original cell. Researchers can turn these cloned cells into any type of cell. All vaccines, whether Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, rely on stem cells, harvested decades ago from early stage aborted fetuses, for the laboratory testing of vaccines. This research is extensively regulated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is somewhat different from the other vaccines because stem cells were used not only to test the vaccine in the lab, but also to produce it. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement recently: “Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacturing but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.” However, Catholic moral theology obliges believers to be concerned that they might benefit from the abortions that resulted in those initial fetal stem cells. Catholic moral theology Faithful Catholics feel morally bound by the teaching of the Catholic Church that abortion is an intrinsic moral evil – an act which never can have a justification. The moral principle involved is called “cooperation in evil.” To understand cooperation, we might imagine the getaway driver in a bank robbery. The driver might not actually rob the bank or even approve of the robbery. Yet, driving the robbers away assures the robbery’s success. The driver has cooperated. Cooperation can take many shapes. If I discover that a bank robber has used stolen money to buy me an expensive gift, I have profited from the robbery if I keep the gift and do not report the robber to authorities. This example is a little more like the case of fetal stem cells. To accept a benefit from what is deemed an evil act even at some remote distance can be to cooperate with it in some situations. Rarely are our moral choices so clear as these examples, however. It is shockingly easy to cooperate in evil in the course of daily life. Catholic moral principles can often help Catholics weigh and balance competing moral priorities. ‘Morally acceptable’ Because the benefit obtained from stem cells that resulted from an abortion is a little bit more direct in the case of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, Catholics have been more hesitant. Pope Francis and many Catholic bishops have said people have a moral obligation to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Still, weighing and balancing everything that is at stake, most Catholic bioethicists, many Catholic bishops and Pope Francis have found that receiving any of the vaccines is “morally acceptable,” which was the judgment of the Pontifical Academy for Life, a Vatican office that studies bioethical issues. But there have been prominent Catholic bishops and other Catholic voices who have said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not be administered by, or received by, a Catholic. Divisions in church The popular image of the Catholic Church is that it is a top-down organization, one unified voice with one central authority. It is this sensibility that gives rise to media headlines about the Catholic Church’s moral concerns over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In one dimension, this is an accurate description of the church, which is a monarchy and does have one central authority in Rome. But in reality, the Catholic Church is more complex and much more fragmented than those outside often can see. Jurisdictional distinctions are important in Catholicism. The Catholic Church is both a global institution and a highly local one. The Catholic Church divides the globe into dioceses. Each diocese is overseen by a bishop who is the authoritative pastor and teacher of doctrine for his own diocese. Catholic bishops enjoy a tremendous amount of autonomy inside their own dioceses. All of them are subject to the authority of the pope. But none of them is bound by anything another bishop says. Not even the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has authority over any individual bishop. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans is binding only on Catholics in New Orleans. So is the case with the statements from bishops of Lexington and San Diego – they have authority only within their diocese. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement is intended to give guidance to Catholics around the United States, but has no particular authority over any individual Catholic. Here’s what the pope has said To understand what is happening around the vaccine, context is important. Prior to recent decades, public disagreements among senior Catholic Church leaders like these were unheard of. But public airings of pointed disagreements have been becoming more and more common over the last 25 years. In 2020, bishops were divided over how to deal with a Biden presidency. And this year, that division reemerged following an Inauguration Day statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that described how the Biden administration’s policies could “advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity.” Several church leaders later expressed public criticism over the statement. Such disagreements are a symptom of the polarization that is roiling the world all around the Catholic Church. This polarization is dividing Catholics, too. Caught in the middle of all of this are ordinary, faithful Catholics who simply want to do the right thing. For that, the advice of Pope Francis would be a good place to start. Pope Francis has said that the role of the church, its bishops and priests is to “inform consciences, not replace them.” Catholic Theological Union is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Steven P. Millies, Catholic Theological Union. Read more:How Catholic women fought against Vatican’s prohibition on contraceptivesDoes hookup culture differ on Catholic campuses? Steven P. Millies does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Dow Slides, Tech Stocks Rally As Yields Ease; Tesla Slashes Losses, While Nike Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 300 points Friday as Treasury yields rose near recent highs. Tesla stock skidded, while Nike tumbled on earnings.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'lived enough life' by 21 to know marrying Justin Bieber was what she wanted

    The model and the musician got married in a New York City courthouse in 2018. A year later, they had a large wedding in South Carolina.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • 'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what the judges and hosts are really like

    Former competitors told Insider about their real experiences with judges like Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, and hosts like Noel Fielding.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says it's 'unacceptable' that Biden called Putin a 'killer' and is 'not something that can be stomached'

    "Mr. Biden's statements about Mr. Putin are not fitting of a president," Erdogan said after Biden said he viewed Putin as a "killer."

  • What pregnant women should know about the COVID-19 vaccine in each trimester

    Experts recommend getting the vaccine as soon as possible if you're pregnant and want it. It's also understandable to wait until the second trimester.

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • Royal Caribbean has sold its Azamara brand including 4 ships for $201 million as the company continues to push back 2021 sail dates

    Royal Caribbean has sold its Azamara cruise line to Sycamore Partners for $201 million in the latest cruise industry shakeup.

  • The Navy is getting closer to relying on pilotless planes to keep its fighters flying

    Recent developments with the Navy's unmanned aerial systems reflect the major role those system could play in the future fleet.

  • Muslims, students protest Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh

    Muslims and student activists rallied in Bangladesh’s capital Friday to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. Modi is due to arrive in Dhaka on March 26, which Bangladesh celebrates as its independence day. It was the date in 1971 when Bangladesh declared itself independent from Pakistan.