Biden approval holds underwater as nearly 80% of registered voters say country on wrong track: poll

President Biden's approval rating remains underwater and more than 80% of registered voters say the U.S. is on the wrong track, according to a Thursday poll from Monmouth University.

The Thursday poll found that Biden's approval rating is sitting at 38%, with 57% disapproval. Those numbers are down from March when Biden had a 39% approval and 54% disapproval. Monmouth also found that just 18% of Americans say the country is on the right track.

Monmouth polled 807 Americans from May 5-9, reporting a margin of error of 3.5%. It conducted a live telephone interview with each of the respondents.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY

Monmouth has tracked a consistent drop in the number of Americans who are optimistic about the country's path. In January 2021, 42% of Americans said the country was headed in the right direction, and 51% said it was not.

The university's Thursday poll also found a rise in the importance of abortion for voters.

President Biden walks to Marine One prior to departing from the White House on May 11, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"When asked to choose the single most important issue from the six policy areas included in the poll, economic policy (26%) and abortion (25%) are the top concerns, followed by health care (16%) and immigration (14%)," Monmouth wrote.

The abortion numbers come roughly a week after a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion revealed the court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democrats have scrambled to codify Roe into law since the revelation, but lost a Senate vote on the issue on Wednesday.