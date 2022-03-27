Biden approval rating falls to record low in NBC News poll

·1 min read
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit
President Biden's approval rating has reached a new low, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday.

Biden's overall approval rating declined to 40 percent in the survey, which found that 55 percent of respondents did not approve of how he is doing as president.

In a January NBC News poll, Biden's job approval stood at 43 percent, while 54 percent did not approve of his performance.

Seven out of 10 Americans questioned in the new poll expressed low confidence in Biden's ability to handle the ongoing conflict between Russia, Ukraine and other Western nations, the poll found, and 8 in 10 worry the tensions will result in higher gas prices for Americans and lead to nuclear war.

The same survey found Republicans held a 2-point advantage when asked which party should control Congress following this fall's November midterm elections.

The poll comes on the heels of Biden's emergency trip to Europe to meet with world leaders about the escalating conflict in Ukraine.

"This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people. Putin can and must end this war. The American people will stand with you and the brave citizens of Ukraine who want peace," Biden said during a speech over the weekend, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The poll was conducted March 18-22 among 1,000 adults and has margin of error of 3 percentage points.

