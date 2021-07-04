Biden’s approval rating holds steady at 60 per cent as majority backs handling of pandemic

John Bowden
·2 min read
President Joe Biden. (Getty)
President Joe Biden is enjoying the approval of more than half of Americans in terms of his overall job performance as the US celebrates the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A new poll from The Hill/HarrisX released on Thursday finds Mr Biden with the support of 60 percent of registered US voters, down only slightly from the 61 percent approval registered by the same poll a month earlier.

Buoying his approval rating is Mr Biden’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, which nearly seven in ten voters (68 per cent) said they supported.

The president also got high marks on the economy in the poll, with 59 percent of respondents telling pollsters they approved of Mr Biden’s efforts to manage the recovery from a massive economic slump last year.

Even amid sustained criticism from GOP lawmakers about a surge of migrants applying for asylum at the US-Mexico border, Mr Biden remains above water on the issue of immigration with the support of 53 percent of respondents in the survey.

The Hill’s survey included responses from 950 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.18 percentage points.

The poll results somewhat mirrored the results of a Fox News survey released last week, which found Mr Biden with an overall positive approval rating of 53 percent and widespread support (64 per cent to 34 per cent) for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fox News poll showed Mr Biden with the overwhelming support of his own party as well as the approval of one in five GOP respondents; just over half of independent respondents favored Mr Biden’s performance as well.

Fox’s poll included results from 1,001 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

‘The rules are the rules’: Biden weighs in on Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic ban for marijuana use

Biden sees virus ‘independence,’ but COVID takes no holiday

