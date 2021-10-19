Biden approval slips again, Congress fares even worse: Poll

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.

Respondents gave Biden a negative 37% job approval rating, with 52% disapproving and 12% not offering an opinion. That's down a single percentage point from his 38% to 53% approval rating on Oct. 6.

Additionally, 38% said they hold an overall "favorable opinion" of Biden, down significantly from May, when he was still fresh in office, with 49% rating him favorably.

Biden's numbers may be sinking like a ship, but members of Congress are faring even worse.

Per the Quinnipiac poll, respondents gave congressional Democrats a negative 30% approval rating to 60% disapproval. For congressional Republicans, it was 23% to 65%.

A look at what respondents chose as their top issues may provide insight as to why the approval numbers sit where they do. Quinnipiac determined the economy to be the most urgent issue facing the country today, selected by 19% of respondents. That was followed by COVID-19 (16%) and immigration (14%).

There was a sharp partisan contrast as to which issues are the most important. Republicans selected immigration (28%), the economy (24%), and the national debt (10%) as most important. Democrats chose COVID-19 (28%), healthcare (14%), and climate change (13%), leaving no overlap between the two parties.

"What worries Republicans most does not top the list of Democratic concerns, and vice versa," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy in a statement accompanying the results. "But for the country as a whole, the state of the economy edges out the pandemic and issues at the border as the matter of greatest concern."

