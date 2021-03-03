Biden approves cutting the number of people eligible for a 3rd stimulus check

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Biden signed off on tightening eligibility for a third stimulus check, Democratic aides said.

  • Lower caps for eligible incomes would prevent wealthier people from getting a payment.

  • Individuals earning above $80,000 would no longer qualify for a stimulus check.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden has signed off on faster phaseouts for $1,400 stimulus checks, a step that would cut the number of people eligible for a direct payment under the $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan that the House passed on Saturday.

Two Democratic aides told Insider that the president had approved lowering the income thresholds for people to receive a check. They spoke on condition of anonymity to share congressional discussions.

The aides also said that federal unemployment benefits would remain at $400 per week through the end of August.

Moderate Senate Democrats have pushed to prevent wealthier people from getting another check from the federal government. The House approved a bill on Saturday with higher eligibility caps for individuals and couples, a similar setup as in earlier pandemic aid packages.

Under the House's plan, the $1,400 payments phased out at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples. Here's the layout of the new plan for direct payments:

  • Individuals: People making $75,000 and under would receive the full check, but those earning $80,000 and above would no longer qualify.

  • Married couples: Joint filers earning $150,000 and below would get the full payment, but those earning $160,000 and above would no longer qualify.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said on Tuesday that she favored designing a new pot of money for broadband and healthcare providers in the stimulus plan and suggested those initiatives could be financed partly by tightening stimulus-check eligibility.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Senate Democrats were supportive of the move. "I think it's an appropriate way of bringing this to a successful conclusion," Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told reporters on Wednesday.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, pushed to extend the $400 federal supplement to unemployment benefits through September to avoid setting up a cliff in the August recess.

"Adding $400 dollars per week to jobless benefits and covering gig workers and the self-employed is the boldest Congress has ever taken to support jobless Americans during an economic crisis," he said in a statement to Insider. "I pushed hard for keeping that sixth month of benefits and am going to fight like hell to extend them in August."

Senate Democrats are set to advance the relief measure on Wednesday, kicking off 20 hours of debate on the bill before an amendment process starting Thursday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    As far as the next stimulus, as of late February, the $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition to income levels, the plan's architects can...

  • $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Democrats

    The House's version of the bill phased coronavirus relief checks out at $100,000 of income.

  • Some Senate Democrats eye last-minute changes to unemployment benefits and direct payments in the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

    Chuck Schumer told reporters talks are under way with a group of nine senators including Joe Manchin, who's suggested a $300 federal jobless benefit.

  • Italy Likely to Seek Extra Stimulus as Virus Outlook Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s new government may soon seek parliamentary approval for more stimulus spending as a sluggish vaccination campaign and new coronavirus strains extend the nation’s reliance on fiscal support.Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration is planning to distribute about 32 billion euros ($38 billion) that was approved by the parliament in January through a new decree called “sostegno” or “support,” according to people familiar with the matter.While that spending, aimed at prolonging furloughs and helping weakened companies, could be finalized in coming days, it will likely run out shortly, the people said. The government may need approval for a wider budget deficit as soon as next month, they said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.Spokespeople for the Treasury and the prime minister’s office declined to comment.Italian bonds extended their pullback on the news, with 10-year yields climbing for the first time in three days to hit 0.70%.Virus SpreadItaly was forced to tighten coronavirus restrictions starting Monday in five regions, including the Milan and Turin areas in the economic heartland of the country. Curbs include the closing of bars and restaurants and strict limits on people’s movements. Some regions have also announced school closures which directly impact working parents.The economy was already facing a difficult path to recovery after being ravaged by the pandemic. Output shrank almost 9% in 2020 and more than 130 billion euros has been spent so far on economic stimulus.Public debt climbed to 155.6% of gross domestic product at the end of last year.Draghi appointed a new coronavirus emergency czar on Monday to improve the country’s vaccination campaign. Italy has administered 4.4 million doses of vaccines so far, giving less than 5% of the population at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.That’s in line with the European Union as a whole, but far behind the U.K. and U.S.(Updates with markets in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans are balking at how much state aid is in Biden's stimulus, but Democrats maintain it's necessary for a full recovery

    Tax revenues fell 0.12% on average for 47 states, but Democrats argue the $350 billion in state aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus is necessary.

  • Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Frederik Andersen return to lineup vs. Oilers

    Toronto will get two of its most important players back in time to close out the three-game series vs. Edmonton.

  • Dana White: Khamzat Chimaev emotional but not retiring, expected to return in June

    It seems Khamzat Chimaev may not be done fighting just yet, after all, and could still return to the octagon in June.

  • Here’s the Order Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Are Eliminated—Including Who Wins

    Want to know if your fave makes it to the end? Read this list.

  • Stimulus Check Update: What Comes Next for $1400 Direct Payments, Extra Unemployment Benefits

    Wondering when the $1,400 direct stimulus payments will hit your bank account? It could be sooner than you think -- but only if the package passes this one last hurdle.

  • Biden Agrees to Lower Income Cap for Stimulus Checks

    President Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten income limits for receiving the $1,400-per-person stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to an...

  • Bernie Sanders promises Senate vote on $15 minimum wage as Democrats get ready to approve the stimulus package

    Sanders encouraged Democrats to ignore a ruling which bars the wage hike from forming part of the stimulus package.

  • New stimulus check thresholds would leave 12 million adults without payments

    Narrower income requirements for the next round of stimulus checks would mean 11.8 million fewer adults and 4.6 million fewer children would get payments.

  • Stimulus checks: White House agrees to tighten eligibility rules for $1,400 direct payments: sources

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita, Zack Guzman, and Jessica Smith discuss what to expect from the Senate today.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • With J&J's vaccine, the US will have enough coronavirus shots for every adult in May, Biden says. Here's your vaccination timeline.

    The US could distribute 500 million doses by the end of May - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.