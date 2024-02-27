Biden approves disaster declaration for December flooding

Feb. 27—WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved three northern counties in New Hampshire as eligible for federal disaster relief following a severe storm and flooding Dec. 17-21.

The declaration means state and local communities could receive federal support to make repairs to public structures in Coos, Carroll and Grafton Counties.

The declaration makes the entire state eligible for hazard mitigation grants.

Additional parts of the state could be added to the designation following further assessments, according to Biden administration officials.

"This disaster declaration provides the opportunity for those communities that experienced extensive damage from the severe storm to recuperate costs incurred while fixing damages," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "The state will continue to work with officials in all three counties to utilize relief funding as quickly and efficiently as possible."

In his request, Sununu had asked that nine counties qualify for disaster relief and he said emergency officials had identified at least $2.6 million in damages to public structures from the flooding.

William F. Roy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate recovery efforts there.

The storm knocked out power to more than 50,000 people statewide with rain totals of nearly 4 inches in Jackson in Carroll County and in several towns in central and southern New Hampshire.

A portable dam in Campton prevented downstream damage from the Mad River.

It was the most water the dam had seen since Tropical Storm Irene on Aug. 28, 2011.

Officials with the New Hampshire Dam Bureau headed to Campton to inspect the dam, but in the end, it held.

During the flooding, five residents were rescued from their homes in North Conway when floodwaters from the Saco River trapped them inside.