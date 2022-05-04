Biden approves disaster declaration for wildfire-hit New Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for parts of drought-parched New Mexico hit by wildfires and ordered federal aid be made available for recovery efforts, the White House said.

The rash of wildfires, which includes the biggest active blaze in the United States, have started earlier this year and are more widespread than normal due to climate change, according to scientists.

Federal funding will be made available for the northern counties of Mora and San Miguel where the second-largest wildfire in state history has burned hundreds of homes and structures and threatens the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The president’s action also provides support to Lincoln County where two people died in April in a blaze in the mountain resort town of Ruidoso that destroyed over 200 homes.

Other counties covered in the declaration include Colfax and Valencia which also suffered wildfires in early April, a month earlier than normal, according to fire officials.

The decree provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to a statement from the White House.

Winds dropped in Mora and San Miguel Counties on Wednesday, giving firefighters a chance to do controlled burns on the west side of Las Vegas to lower the amount of fuel the wildfire has should it approach the city.

To the north, firefighters were able to keep fire out of much of the village of Mora and create containment lines near the communities of Cleveland, Holman and Vallecitos.

Northern New Mexico has had strong winds for 24 out of the last 30 days, driving the so-called Calf Canyon Hermits Peak fire that has burned 160,104 acres (65,000 hectares).

The forecast is for calmer winds until Saturday when stronger winds return, challenging the containment lines firefighters have created with bulldozers and controlled burns, fire officials said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrew Hay; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire

    New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. During a briefing on the fire burning across the state's northeast, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a request for a presidential disaster declaration that will be sent to the White House in hopes of freeing up financial assistance for recovery efforts. “I’m unwilling to wait,” said Lujan Grisham, a first-term Democrat who is running for reelection.

  • Officers arrest man accused of using knife during armed robbery at Merced Dollar Tree

    The man was located about two hours later, police said.

  • Climate change is why New Mexico's wildfire season started early this year

    Historically, New Mexico’s wildfire season begins in May or June, but this year, wildfires sprung up in April. Scientists say that this is not just a freak occurrence but rather the new normal caused by climate change.

  • Malware identified used in RIPTA breach that affected 22,000 Rhode Islanders

    Ransomware used for RIPTA breach was reportedly developed by Russian cybercriminals and was involved in 87 incidents reported to the FBI.

  • Massive New Mexico wildfire continues to spread rapidly, force evacuations

    Evacuations are underway in northern New Mexico and many other communities have been told to be ready to flee at a moment's notice as a massive wildfire continues to spread thanks to hot, dry and windy conditions across the Southwest. The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires are currently torching the New Mexico counties of Mora and San Miguel, located slightly east of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Combined, the two make up the largest active wildfire in the United States after they merged into one back o

  • Leader of Haiti’s 400 Mawozo gang indicted in U.S., along with three Florida residents

    At first blush, the oversized blue plastic barrels appeared to be shipments of simple household items like clothing, bottles of Gatorade and shoes for use in Haiti.

  • Germany will back EU oil embargo on Russia

    STORY: Germany said on Monday it was prepared to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian oil, a major shift by Germany -- that analysts say would tip its economy into recession. The EU is expected to propose a sixth round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine this week- and the oil embargo is possibly on the menu. Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports and Germany is its biggest energy customer. However, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier Monday his country was ready. "Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course, it is a heavy load to bear, but we would be ready to do that." Also on Monday, the EU warned that complying in full with Moscow's demand that countries effectively pay for gas in roubles, or face losing their supply... would breach existing EU sanctions. "The (European Union) member states and the companies should not have any illusions that they can rely on the good faith of Gazprom and the Russian regime in this matter."Weaning Europe off Russian oil is likely to be easier than reducing dependence on Russian natural gas. Russia cut gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland last week for refusing to comply and many others in the 27-nation bloc face deadlines this month. Late Monday, Ukrainian leader Volodomyr Zelenskiy's used his nightly video to argue that buying Russian energy fuels Moscow’s war effort. "We are working on new sanctions against Russia. We expect a new package from the European Union in the near future. This package should include clear steps to block Russia's energy revenues. We truly believe in this. So that the terrorist state is not given a billion euros a day for fuel." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and its western allies call that a baseless pretext for a war of aggression. Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed oil sanctions when they meet on Wednesday.

  • California seeks to increase abortion protections

    California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution. (May 4)

  • Apple Watch SE 2 might get better specs and a price hike

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most highly-anticipated wearable coming out this year. Rumors say the device could feature a temperature sensor and other improvements for fitness and health tracking. But a brand new report indicates that the Apple Watch SE 2 should also be on your radar, despite the imminent price hike. The … The post Apple Watch SE 2 might get better specs and a price hike appeared first on BGR.

  • Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest

    Two wildfires ignited in the Gila National Forest over the weekend, burning a collective 1,200 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

  • Resilience, anger as New Mexico wildfire burns 'sacred land'

    Daniel Encinias stands next to his camping trailer in a New Mexico evacuation area and says he will rebuild his home torched by the largest wildfire burning in the United States. He just wants the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to pay for it. The USFS has confirmed that one of its controlled burns went out of control early last month and later merged with another fire to become the second largest blaze in state history at 160,104 acres (65,000 hectares).

  • Fire crews take stand against New Mexico blaze

    Fire crews in New Mexico are taking a stand in their fight against the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., trying to keep the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages scattered along the blaze’s shifting fronts. (May 4)

  • Fact check: Claim connecting Psaki comments on Section 230 changes, Twitter sale lacks context

    President Joe Biden has said he supports changes to Section 230; it wasn't a new initiative related to the pending Twitter sale.

  • This New Mexico City Has Relaxing Hot Springs, Beautiful Hiking Trails, and Luxury Hotels

    Santa Fe is the perfect all-season destination — here's why.

  • Trump official interfered in report on Russian election meddling – watchdog

    Chad Wolf, then acting homeland security secretary, demanded changes and delayed report, risking perception of politicisation Chad Wolf, seen with Donald Trump in 2020. A whistleblower claimed Wolf ordered the report delayed because it ‘made the president look bad’. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Chad Wolf, Donald Trump’s acting secretary of homeland security, interfered with a report on Russian interference in the 2020 election by demanding changes, delaying its dissemination and creat

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks abortion protections

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks abortion protections

  • How Roe v. Wade, the Met Gala and Amber Heard show us the state of women in America

    The Met Gala, the leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade and the public's treatment of actress Amber Heard are all influenced by misogyny.

  • Billie Jean King's abortion story offers window into life without Roe vs. Wade

    Billie Jean King is among hundreds of athletes fighting to maintain abortion rights. Her abortion story offers a glimpse of life without Roe vs. Wade.

  • Kentucky Derby 2022: Positions, odds, analysis, with Zandon installed as favorite

    Here's a look at the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby, to be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.

  • US resumes limited visa processing in Cuba after 4 years

    The U.S. Embassy in Havana has resumed processing visas for Cubans, though on a limited basis, more than four years after stopping consular services on the island amid a hardening of relations. The resumption comes as the number of Cubans trying to emigrate illegally to United States surges. A State Department official on Wednesday told The Associated Press that for the time being U.S. officials in Havana will only process visa requests from Cubans who are the parents of U.S. citizens, under a category known as IR-5, and that the Biden administration in the future will evaluate expanding the services to others.