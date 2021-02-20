Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas: FEMA

  • Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory
  • U.S. President Biden visits Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan
1 / 2

Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas: FEMA

Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas which has suffered widespread power blackouts and water shortages during a deadly deep freeze, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday.

Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texas' residents on Friday had to endure disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a frigid snap.

The action makes federal funding available to individuals across the state, including assistance for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.

Biden is also weighing a trip to Texas to survey the federal response to the first new crisis to develop since he took office a month ago. The White House is working closely with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican who did not initially acknowledge Biden's November election win.

All the state's power plants had returned to service, although more than 195,000 homes remained without electricity on Friday morning, and residents of 160 of Texas' 254 counties had water service disruptions, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson on why Texas disaster is a ‘national security issue’

    Texas is in a state of emergency and President Joe Biden is expected to sign a major disaster declaration after a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the two leaders spoke Thursday night. Rolling blackouts, power outages, food and water becoming scarce are the scenarios in some parts of Texas that are facing a deadly cold snap that has shocked not only the state but also the bodies that are trying to find warmth in the midst of freezing temperatures that have dipped below zero. The nation’s fourth most populated city, Houston, Texas, is one of the many communities impacted by this weather event.

  • Texas weather: President Biden declares major disaster

    As electricity slowly returns to Texas, many residents still do not have access to running water.

  • Stacey Abrams on Her New Thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’ and Why She Stopped Using a Pen Name

    As Stacey Abrams continues to work against voter suppression and voting rights in her home state of Georgia, and while navigating her freshman awards season with her documentary, “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” the trailblazer found time to write a novel. “While Justice Sleeps” is set to be published by Penguin Random House on […]

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • Carson Wentz deal shows just how well the Lions managed the Matthew Stafford trade

    The Lions got significantly more in return for Stafford

  • One month in, how Biden has changed disaster management and the US COVID-19 response

    The National Guard joined forces with FEMA to launch a mass vaccination site in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter one month in office, the Biden administration has fundamentally changed how the federal government responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. In direct contrast to his predecessor, President Joe Biden is treating this as a national-scale crisis requiring a comprehensive national strategy and federal resources. If that sounds familiar, it should: It’s a return to a traditional – and in many ways proven – approach to disaster management. The Trump administration deviated dramatically from established emergency management practices. It politicized public health and related decision-making processes and overrode the disaster response roles of federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Among other things, the Trump administration established an entirely new coordination structure headed by a White House task force, then changed the lead federal agency from Health and Human Services to FEMA. Those moves, combined with a disjointed array of other operational task forces, made it difficult to create an integrated response. Even basic data collection from hospitals for tracking the coronavirus’s spread was thrown into disarray by changes. The Biden administration is now reempowering key federal agencies to return to the roles and responsibilities they were designed for within a planned national disaster management structure. Our own work in hazards management, with both governments and nongovernmental organizations, has shown us that fidelity to proper process and respect for expertise is essential to effective disaster management. The Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic so far suggests this is the model it will follow. What federal emergency response was designed to do By design, the U.S. federal system for managing disasters is decentralized and tiered. The system is structured so that local governments take the lead in managing hazards and responding to local emergencies. But when an emergency becomes a disaster-scale problem, state and federal governments should be prepared to provide financial assistance and other support, particularly logistical support. FEMA, established in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, has a crucial role as a national emergency management coordinator. Just getting all levels of government to work together effectively, along with private and nonprofit organizations, represents a massive challenge. Major crises over the years, including the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, have helped refine federal strategies and processes and improve preparedness for future disasters – including pandemics. One of Joe Biden’s first moves as president was to issue a national strategy for responding to the pandemic. Alex Wong/Getty Images Pandemic preparedness has been a part of U.S. emergency management planning since at least 2003. The H1N1 bird flu crisis in 2009 triggered the passage of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Authorization Act in 2013. That law established Health and Human Services as the lead federal agency, and the statute specifically addresses the development of medical surge capacity, pandemic vaccine and drug development and more. Managing a pandemic is more challenging than other types of disasters. Unlike a wildfire or tornado, which strikes a specific place for a limited period of time, a global pandemic is all-encompassing, affecting all jurisdictions and every economic sector. It requires focused coordination between public health and emergency response bureaucracies within government and with other key partners such as hospitals. Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government normally would have taken the lead in coordinating the response and assistance. Instead, the Trump administration devolved primary responsibility for the pandemic response to state and local governments, despite their limited capacity. This approach was doomed to fail. It muddled use of the National Response Framework and created a competitive environment for state and local governments as they scrambled for supplies. It sidelined the agencies involved in pandemic preparedness, such as the CDC and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and it ignored specific plans for a pandemic response. It also politicized resource allocation choices and undermined, through misinformation, the importance of public health behaviors such as wearing masks. Biden’s return to established practices Against this backdrop, the Biden administration’s early efforts to return to established disaster management practice underscore the importance of leadership of complex systems used to address complex problems. The list of changes in the month since Biden took office is extensive. The administration issued a comprehensive national strategy for pandemic response. It increased the involvement of FEMA and the Department of Defense to support vaccination distribution, expanded COVID-19 testing for underserved populations and rejoined the World Health Organization, which Trump had pulled out of. Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize private industry to ramp up production of test kits, vaccines and personal protective equipment. The administration is now advocating for a national COVID-19 relief package in Congress. The Biden administration’s rapid, strategic reorientation of the federal government to manage the pandemic has parallels for other complex challenges, including developing a national strategy for addressing climate change. Continuing to refine these processes, including proper management of the federal bureaucracy, and public investments aimed at reducing risk should be priorities for the administration.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Brian J. Gerber, Arizona State University and Melanie Gall, Arizona State University. Read more:Why herd immunity may be impossible without vaccinating children against COVID-19The US government’s $44 million vaccine rollout website was a predictable mess – here’s how to fix the broken process behind it Brian J. Gerber receives funding from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Security Agency. Melanie Gall receives funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Academies of Sciences' Gulf Research Program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Feeding America. She is a member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM).

  • 'I really like him': Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating rapper Pardison Fontaine

    Megan Thee Stallion has some "Good News": She has a new "boo."

  • What's safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don't shed masks yet

    In Miami, 81-year-old Noemi Caraballo got her second dose on Tuesday and is looking forward to seeing friends, resuming fitness classes and running errands after nearly a year of being extremely cautious, even ordering groceries online. “Her line is, ‘I’m tired of talking to the cats and the parrots,’” said her daughter Susan Caraballo. “You’re asking a very logical question,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, responded when a 91-year-old California woman recently asked if she and her vaccinated friends could resume their mah-jongg games.

  • Anne Hathaway Says She Was the Ninth Choice for Devil Wears Prada Role: ‘Never Give Up’

    Rachel McAdams was the production company’s first choice for the part of Andy Sachs

  • Pfizer promises to double supply as Biden pushes for quicker vaccine rollout

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday secured a commitment from Pfizer Inc to double the COVID-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the country's inoculation stockpile by summer in sight. The drugmaker's chief executive, Albert Bourla, used a visit by the U.S. president to the company's largest manufacturing facility to announce that he expects to more than double the around 5 million doses per week the company currently provides to the U.S. government. The Biden administration is trying to accelerate an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate most American adults as local governments clamor for more doses and the virus kills thousands of Americans every day.

  • Biden doesn't want to cozy up to Saudi crown prince. Freezing him out may not work either.

    “We’ve made clear from the beginning that we’re going to recalibrate our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said

  • Maryland police reform would repeal officer job protections

    Every Wednesday, for 395 weeks, Tawanda Jones has held a vigil to protest the death of her brother, Tyrone West, who died after a struggle with Baltimore police in 2013. Jones' protests used to take place on the streets of Baltimore, but since the pandemic, she has moved her activism online, where she recently waited late into the night to testify in support of an effort to create greater police accountability in Maryland. Jones hopes the time has come to repeal the state’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights — police protections in state law she says have shielded authorities from responsibility, including the officers who she believes suffocated her brother.

  • Biden tells town hall not all minorities 'know how to get online'

    FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins Laura Ingraham for another edition of 'Friday Follies'

  • What to Watch Saturday: Kim Delaney in Lifetime’s ‘Long Island Serial Killer’ movie

    Delaney plays the mother of a missing woman who takes over when police don’t take her daughter’s case seriously.

  • Iran spokesman says Tehran confident about lifting of U.S. sanctions despite wrangling

    Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the 2015 accord. Iran insists that the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

  • U.S. House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    President Joe Biden's push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill took a step forward on Friday as a U.S. House of Representatives committee unveiled the legislation Democrats hope to pass by late next week. The 591-page bill, stitched together by the House Budget Committee, would carry out Biden's proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. Biden toured a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, amid efforts to ramp up production, with only about 15% of the U.S. population vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

  • Billboard, posters, and signs mocking Ted Cruz go up around Texas

    Pranksters posted images of mock posters saying that Mr Cruz was missing and last seen in ‘Cancun, Mexico, leaving his state in the middle of a natural disaster,’ and calling his beard ‘weird’â

  • Greece extends lockdown to more areas to stem spread of pandemic

    Greece on Friday extended lockdown restrictions to more areas of the country to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections but lifted it in others where infections receded, its deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Saturday the islands of Kalymnos, Cephalonia and Thassos, the city of Heraklion in Crete, Corinth, Nemea and Argos in the Peloponnese and the municipality of Evosmos in the north will be in lockdown until March 1, authorities said. She said health authorities were quite concerned with the spread of the South African variant of the virus in Evosmos, a suburb of the Thessaloniki urban area in northern Greece.

  • Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0

    Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night. The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver. Brossoit’s first NHL shutout also came in Vancouver, a 1-0 decision on Dec. 22, 2018.

  • Matthews pads NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs rout Senators 7-3

    Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs thump the last-place Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests. “The puck’s going in the net right now and that’s great, but the most important thing is that we’re winning,” Matthews said.