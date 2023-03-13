Biden approves massive Alaskan Willow oil project, moves to bar future Arctic drilling

Reuters

"Navalny", which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not watched the film, but that nevertheless, "I dare to assume that there is of course a certain element of politicisation of the topic".