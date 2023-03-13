Biden approves massive Alaskan Willow oil project, moves to bar future Arctic drilling
Despite criticism from his green base, President Joe Biden approved Alaska's Willow project to boost domestic oil production.
Despite criticism from his green base, President Joe Biden approved Alaska's Willow project to boost domestic oil production.
Ex-Marlins reliever Richard Bleier picks up win in relief as Israel wins WBC opener.
Ex-president’s remarks come after his former vice-president said that history will hold Trump accountable for the violence
The "rebuild", is set to displace more than a thousand dwellings and an estimated 340 businesses. Both Mayor Turner and Harris County leaders have withdrawn their objections and legal challenges, but opposition to the project still exists at the grassroots level,
"Navalny", which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not watched the film, but that nevertheless, "I dare to assume that there is of course a certain element of politicisation of the topic".
Several make an argument that adheres to a political strategy, but the claims are a subject of controversy.
In a press conference in San Diego Monday, President Joe Biden and his Australian and U.K. counterparts announced that the U.S. will sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and increase trilateral defense cooperation. The message to China was clear: The Indo-Pacific region will remain free and open.
Relatives of the mobilised invaders from the Moscow Oblast recorded a video appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in which they asked for the return of their sons and husbands from the assault units.
Shares of the broker, which is actually a savings and loan holding company, were down 19% Monday morning, following a 24% drop the previous week.
Electric vehicles could radically change how leasing works as dealers try everything to get used EVs onto lots.
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly agreed to terms with OT Andre Dillard.
A case of a beating of a soldier by an officer at a military unit in Zhytomyr Oblast, which was caught on video, is being probed, the State Bureau of Investigation announced on Telegram on March 13.
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an additional half a trillion hryvnias, which they want to allocate for the defence of Ukraine, will be used for military salaries, drones, etc. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held important coordination meetings.
Researchers suggested that moose were contributing to climate change by effecting vegetation growth and the carbon cycle in Norwegian forests.
Police are to be barred from recording non-crime hate incidents just because someone is offended, under plans announced on Monday by Suella Braverman.
With the closure of Signature Bank, U.S. crypto companies have limited banking options, a blow to the industry. So why is Bitcoin rallying?
CNNCNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday morning celebrated what he called a “huge night for Asians and Asian Americans” at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. At the same time, however, he straight-up ignored the fact that Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh not-so-subtly called him out during her acceptance speech. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime,” the 60-year-old actress exclaimed after receiving the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lemon, of cou
(Bloomberg) -- It was a seemingly unthinkable scene: Barney Frank, co-author of the Dodd-Frank Act, the radical overhaul of the banking system after the 2008 global financial crisis, was having his very own Dick Fuld moment.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Disc
Fans are criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis's Best Supporting Actress win over fellow nominees Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.
Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.