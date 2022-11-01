Biden arrives in South Florida. He’s going after Republicans as threat to Medicare and Social Security

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS
172
Anthony Man, Amber Bonefont and Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·6 min read

President Joe Biden met with supporters at a Hallandale Beach community center on Tuesday afternoon, touting Democratic support for Social Security and Medicare.

The president spoke at OB Johnson Park’s community center, after he was introduced by 74-year-old Boynton Beach resident Sheldon Armus, a Medicare recipient who will benefit from provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law in August. One of its provisions reduces prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and caps the cost of insulin for participants in the health plan for older and disabled people.

“They deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind and that’s how it should be in the United States of America,” Biden said, adding that Social Security and Medicare are “under siege by the Republicans.”

Biden was contrasting Democratic support for Social Security and Medicare with a Republican plan the White House warns could lead to an end of the two popular programs.

“(Social security recipients) earned it,” Biden said. “Every single paycheck, they put money in since they were teenagers to pay for Social Security. And those are more than government programs. They’re a promise we made as a country to work hard and contribute and when it comes time to retire, we’re going to be there for you.”

“Millions of Americans would lose health care coverage, benefits, and protections under congressional Republicans’ plans,” the White House said in a “fact sheet” released in advance of the trip.

Later Tuesday, Biden was set to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on board Air Force One en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that Republicans have “a very different and very bad vision” for the programs.

Jean-Pierre said Biden plans to draw a contrast with Republican policies, especially a plan advanced by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has a 12-point “Plan to Rescue America,” which he sees as a blueprint for his party if it wins control in the midterm elections. The president in the past has called Scott’s plan an “ultra-MAGA agenda.”

The White House warned that Republicans would try to eliminate the newly created ability to negotiate drug prices and remove the cap on out-of-pocket prescription costs for Medicare recipients.

Millions of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security beneficiaries “would see their benefits threatened under Sen. Rick Scott’s plan to put those programs on the chopping block every five years,” the White House warned.

Biden was joined at the event in Hallandale Beach by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, a longtime supporter of the president, and other Democratic elected officials.

Wasserman Schultz and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis greeted Biden when he landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

For his part, Scott welcomed Biden to the state with a TV ad he put on the air Monday night and Tuesday in South Florida. In it Scott asserted that Democrats are the enemies of Medicare, called the president a tax cheat and said people should fear new IRS agents enforcing tax laws.

“Joe Biden just cut $280 billion from Medicare, taking money from Florida seniors,” he said in the ad. “I’m Rick Scott. Biden should resign.”

It’s not a new fight. Scott has been selling his plan, which some Republican candidates, elected officials and strategists don’t like, and Biden has been highlighting provisions that voters might not like.

After the remarks on Medicare, Social Security and prescription drug costs at an official government event, Biden is headlining a Democratic Party rally for Crist and Demings. The Democratic National Committee rally is at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, one of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. The actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key is joining them at the Florida Memorial rally.

Biden also is headlining a fundraiser in Miami-Dade County for Crist’s campaign.

Biden’s presence will generate publicity for Crist and Demings, but may not be able to do much to change the trajectory of their campaigns.

With Election Day one week away, on Nov. 8, the events are relatively late in the campaign season. Floridians began voting by mail at the end of September, and in-person early voting began in the state’s largest counties on Oct. 24.

As of Tuesday morning, slightly more than 3 million Florida voters had already cast ballots. Republicans have a growing advantage, with 137,364 more of the party’s registered voters casting ballots so far than Democrats. On Oct. 23, when almost 1.2 million mail ballots had been cast and early voting was about to start, Democrats were 45,518 ballots ahead of Republicans.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is at 52.1% in the FiveThirtyEight polling average, which considers poll quality, sample size, partisan leaning of the polling organization, and how recently surveys were taken. Crist, a former Democratic congressman and former Republican governor, is at 42.2%.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wrote on Twitter that the Biden visit is a gift to the Republicans. “Sorry @FlaDems, but Biden’s visit to the Free State of Florida does nothing but remind voters of your radical policies and disastrous failures.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is at 50.2% in the FiveThirtyEight average, with 43.2% for Demings, a congresswoman and former police chief from Orlando.

Rubio’s campaign used the visit to remind voters of things they don’t like about the way the country is running right now, and warn them that electing Demings would make things worse.

“Congresswoman Val Demings is welcoming the failing leader of her party, Joe Biden, to Florida today to celebrate what they’ve delivered for the American people: record inflation, dangerous crime, and a wide-open border. Thanks to Val Demings’ record of voting for Biden’s far-left agenda 100% of the time, Americans are worse off than they were two years ago, and they have the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Washington to blame,” Elizabeth Gregory, Rubio’s campaign communications director said in a statement.

Nationally, both parties are concentrating their efforts on other states where gubernatorial and Senate races are seen as closer. On Saturday, Biden will appear with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia on behalf of Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.

Tuesday will be the third time Biden has traveled to Florida since becoming president.

In the earlier two visits — in 2021 after the Champlain Towers South Condominium collapse in Surfside and on Oct. 5 after Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida — Biden was acting as the nation’s consoler-in-chief.

Biden had planned a Sept. 27 trip to Fort Lauderdale to talk about health care costs and Medicare and Social Security and Orlando for a Democratic Party rally. But that was the day before Hurricane Ian struck Florida, and the visit was canceled.

Biden’s last political visit to South Florida was Oct. 29, 2020, just five days before the presidential election. He held a rally at Broward College’s north campus in Coconut Creek and visited a campaign office on Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

On Oct. 15, first lady Jill Biden visited Plantation to urge women to get mammograms and to learn about advances in breast cancer research and treatment. Later that day, she visited Orlando to campaign for Crist and Demings.

Former President Donald Trump is also making campaign stops across the country in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He’ll be in Miami on Sunday.

-------

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans could cut Social Security, Biden says in Florida

    HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden warned Florida voters that Social Security and Medicare could be repealed by Republicans, an effort to make healthcare and retirement benefits an issue ahead of elections determining whether Democrats hold Congress. "You've been paying into Social Security your whole life, you earned it, now these guys want to take it away," Biden said in a speech describing the programs as "under siege" by Republicans. The speech on Tuesday at a sparsely attended South Florida community center came just seven days ahead of U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will test Biden's fellow Democrats keep a narrow congressional majority.

  • President Biden talks Social Security, Medicare in Hallandale Beach

    President Joe Biden was in Hallandale Beach where he spoke on Social Security, Medicare and the costs of prescription drugs.

  • Biden approval ticks up as Democrats brace for midterm elections - Reuters/Ipsos

    President Joe Biden's approval rating edged higher with just a week to go before U.S. midterm elections when his Democratic Party is expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a percentage point higher than a week earlier. Despite the increase, Biden's approval rating remains near the lowest levels of his presidency, and his unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the House and possibly also the Senate on Nov. 8.

  • Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's legal team about testifying, Cheney says

    Rep. Liz Cheney said the House Jan. 6 committee is in talks with former President Donald Trump's lawyers about his potential testimony. "The committee is in discussions with President Trump's attorneys and he has an obligation to comply," Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said Tuesday during a discussion with PBS journalist Judy Woodruff at Cleveland State University. "We treat this and take this very seriously," Cheney added.

  • Republican New Hampshire Senate Candidate Don Bolduc Surges in New Poll

    Republican Don Bolduc took a slight lead over incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan in a new shock poll of the New Hampshire Senate race released Tuesday.

  • Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

    Energized and campaigning hard, President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday in Florida — and slammed GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate.” In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday.

  • Campaigning in Florida, Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’

    President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday in Florida — and slammed GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate.”

  • UPDATE 1-Republicans could cut Social Security, Biden says in Florida

    U.S. President Joe Biden warned Florida voters that Social Security and Medicare could be repealed by Republicans, an effort to make healthcare and retirement benefits an issue ahead of elections determining whether Democrats hold Congress. "You've been paying into Social Security your whole life, you earned it, now these guys want to take it away," Biden said in a speech describing the programs as "under siege" by Republicans.

  • Biden Calls Florida Governor DeSantis ‘Donald Trump Incarnate’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden assailed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate” at an event for his Democratic gubernatorial challenger, Charlie Crist.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on

  • High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

    A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue.

  • ‘He's a man of his word’: Biden rallies for Florida Democrats despite signs of red wave

    Charlie Crist insists Biden’s visit isn’t coming too late, contending the “great unknown” in this year’s election is the women’s vote, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.

  • Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes

    President Biden on Tuesday ripped Republicans who responded to the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband by making jokes about it, criticizing those who didn’t offer a full condemnation of the incident. “Look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it,” Biden said at a reception for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist…

  • Couple sue Alexandria Police over traffic stop, interrogation they claim was unwarranted

    The suit alleges officers violated a driver's constitutional rights by pulling him over for a traffic stop and interrogating him without reason.

  • Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The Hill, Ingraham, who is marking…

  • Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion

    Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?

  • The US Supreme Court is coming for workplace diversity initiatives next

    Sometime next year, the US Supreme Court will rule that private universities can no longer consider the race of applicants when deciding whom to admit.

  • The Fabulous Reason Why Kanye Can’t Sell His ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts

    via TwitterKanye West isn’t just blocked from tweeting and posting on Instagram, as the disgraced rapper also can’t sell his “White Lives Matter” shirts... because two Black men own the trademark.Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the radio show Civic Cipher in Phoenix, Arizona, were given the legal trademark from a listener who secured it to ensure it didn’t fall into the hands of someone wanting to profit off of hate speech, such as Kanye West. “This person who first procured it didn’t reall

  • Border Patrol union slams coverage of clash with illegal migrants, calls on Mayorkas to defend agents

    The Border Patrol Union-National Border Patrol Council blasted U.S. media outlets and lawmakers for a lack of outrage after a group of Venezuelan migrants injured two officials .

  • China's Latest Out-of-Control Rocket Expected to Crash on November 4

    A 21-metric-ton core stage is poised to perform an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere at 10:21 p.m. ET on November 4, give or take around 16 hours. Sadly, this marks the fourth time that a remnant from China’s Long March 5B rocket has threatened human lives and property.

  • Biden has done better than most voters think

    Voters will probably send Biden a grim message during the November 8 midterm elections. They're overlooking four important things Biden has done right.