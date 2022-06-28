Biden, NATO to beef up force posture amid Russian aggression

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official

MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his three-day visit to a NATO summit Tuesday by pledging to beef up the American military presence in Europe as he denounced Russia’s Vladimir Putin for trying to “wipe out” Ukrainian culture in the ongoing war in eastern Europe.

Biden, in talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, detailed plans to increase the number of Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six. Biden said the move was one of multiple announcements that he and NATO allies would make to help bolster the alliance in the region during the summit.

Biden arrived in Spain for the NATO summit amid an intense barrage of Russian fire across Ukraine— including a horrific missile attack on a shopping mall in Kyiv on Monday— and growing weariness over the grinding war that is battering the global economy.

“Sometimes I think Putin’s objective is just to to literally change the entire culture-- wipe out the culture of Ukraine (with) the kinds of actions he’s taking,” Biden said after meeting with Sánchez.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the the Rota move “will help increase the United States and NATO’s maritime presence." He said that Biden would announce additional moves on Wednesday.

“The president said before the war started that if Putin invaded Ukraine, the United States and NATO would enhance the force posture on the eastern flank, not just for the duration of the crisis, but to address the long term change in the strategic reality that that would present,” Sullivan added.

Biden is looking to use this week's NATO summit to shore up allies amid signs of fractures in the western alliance. After heaping an avalanche of sanctions on the Russian economy and funneling billions of dollars of weaponry into the Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, NATO partners are showing signs of strain as the cost of energy and other essential goods has skyrocketed.

As the U.S. president departed for the NATO meeting from German Alps, where he first met this week with leaders of the Group of Seven, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the prices are putting European economies in “untenable” situation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the G-7 on Monday, has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of the war.

To be certain, the U.S. has already been building up its presence since shortly before the Russian invasion in late February, adding about 20,000 troops to the 80,000 who were previously in Europe. And the U.S. has signaled that the Russian invasion will have reverberations on its and NATO allies' defense posture for years to come.

The U.S. and Spain in a joint statement following the Biden-Sanchez meeting said the invasion “fundamentally altered the global strategic environment” and that the “aggression constitutes the most direct threat to transatlantic security and global stability since the end of the Cold War.”

Sullivan suggested that other moves Biden is set to announce will involve positioning "additional forces on the eastern flank" of NATO “in a steady state." He declined to say if some U.S. forces that serve in NATO's eastern flank on a rotational basis would become permanent.

Biden said, “the new commitments will constitute an impressive display of allied unity and resolve.”

The U.S. president praised Spain for taking in tens of thousands of Ukrainian migrants who have fled the war. “Our people have stood together," Biden said during a meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI. “They’ve stood up and they’ve stood strong.”

Biden is set to meet with Turkish President Erdogan Wednesday, as it remains the most vocal holdout to Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The two countries made the historic step of applying for NATO membership in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

Sullivan said the U.S. does not have a role to play in negotiations between Turkey and the Nordic nations, which are being brokered by NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

Turkey wants the two nations to take a tougher line against a Kurdish separatist group it accuses of terrorism. The three countries have been negotiating extensively in Brussels, but analysts have expected that the U.S. might need to play a larger role in bringing Turkey along.

Sullivan said that at the summit, the U.S. would be an advocate for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance and sidestepped the question of whether the U.S. could provide inducements to Turkey for supporting accession of the countries.

Biden will also look to highlight progress made by NATO members at meeting the alliance’s goal of spending 2% of gross domestic product on their defense budgets.

Sullivan said a majority of members would report that they have met the benchmark or are on track to by 2024. He described it as a “substantial shift in the intensity and commitment of NATO allies in terms of putting their money where their mouth is.” Biden's predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, fiercely criticized NATO partners who failed to hit the target.

The president will also hold a rare joint meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss North Korea's nuclear program.

U.S. and South Korean officials say that North Korea has all but finished preparations for its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear warhead designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

North Korea may use its next nuclear test to claim that it has acquired the ability to build small nuclear warheads that can be placed on short-range missiles or other new weapons systems it has demonstrated in recent months, analysts say.

Madhani reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Cyber Pirates Prowling Ship Controls Threaten Another Big Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2019, a large container ship sailing for New York identified a cyber intrusion on board that startled the US Coast Guard. Though the malware attack never controlled the vessel’s movement, authorities concluded that weak defenses exposed critical functions to “significant vulnerabilities.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregn

  • Natural gas used in homes may contain hazardous air pollutants: study

    Natural gas used for powering household stoves, furnaces and water may contain levels of cancer-linked compounds that are toxic to residents when leaked, a new study has found. The research, published in Environmental Science & Technology on Tuesday, investigated the composition of greater Boston’s “unburned” household gas, or the gas that comes out of kitchen stovetops when…

  • U.S. vehicle quality hits 36-year low as supply, labor woes continue - J.D. Power

    Major automakers have been struggling to deal with supply chain disruptions and a shortage of workers in their plants since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The study, which collected data from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of 2022 model-year vehicles, reported that problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) rose 11%, 18 PP100 worse than last year. "Given the many challenges automakers and their dealers had to face in the past year, it is somewhat surprising that initial quality did not fall even more dramatically," said J.D. Power's director of global automotive, David Amodeo.

  • Spanish PM blames traffickers, migrants for deaths at border

    Spain's prime minister is defending the way Moroccan and Spanish police repelled migrants last week as they tried to cross the shared border into the north African enclave of Melilla, depicting the attempt in which at least 23 people died as “an attack on Spain's borders.” “We must remember that many of these migrants attacked Spain’s borders with axes and hooks,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during an interview Monday with The Associated Press. “We are talking about an attempt to assault the fence that was evidently carried out in an aggressive way, and therefore what Spain’s state security forces and Moroccan guards did was defend Spain’s borders.”

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • Death toll rising from Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian shopping mall that had 1,000 people inside

    Ukraine's president said the "number of victims is unimaginable" after a fire engulfed a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

  • Twenty people killed as Russians launch missiles at packed shopping mall in Kremenchuk (UPDATED)

    Russia plumbed new depths of barbarism in Ukraine on June 27 as it launched a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, with local authorities reporting “many casualties” from the Russian attack.

  • Besieged at Home, Johnson Misses Out on G-7 Moment With Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- On a sun-baked stage in the lush green grounds of a grand hotel in the Bavarian Alps, there was a conspicuous absence on Sunday evening. Boris Johnson had, just hours before, been confirmed to appear at a Group of Seven event on global infrastructure and investment, where he’d speak alongside US President Joe Biden. But he didn’t show -- his team saying it didn’t work with his schedule.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael

  • Danilov replied to Medvedev: Crimea will be returned on the first try, at once

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 13:18 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, reminded Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, that Crimea is Ukrainian territory and will most certainly be liberated from Russian occupation.

  • Optimism grows over breakthrough on Finland, Sweden NATO membership in Madrid

    While few may remember what happened at last year’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, 2022’s could be far more memorable. Speculation was growing on Tuesday that the NATO gathering in sunny Madrid this week could see a further successful push for entrance of two new members — Finland and Sweden — aimed at bolstering the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde told the daily Svenska Dagbladet on Tuesday that her country was “prepared for the eventuality that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer.”

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Hillary Clinton: Clarence Thomas has always been ‘a person of grievance’

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slamming conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she described as a “person of grievance” in an interview on Tuesday. “I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him,” Clinton said in an interview with Gayle…

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Iran applies to join China and Russia in BRICS club

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to describe the startling rise of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

  • Senate Republicans revel in Ron Johnson's sloppy fake-phone call blunder: 'Tell 'em what you think'

    Senate colleagues had some thoughts about other ways call-faker Ron Johnson could have handled an uncomfortable line of media questioning.

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • Surprise Jan. 6 hearing featuring White House adviser signals urgency by the committee

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will convene Tuesday afternoon for a surprise public hearing, signaling apparent urgency among members to reveal further findings from their year-long inquiry. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top adviser to Donald Trump's last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is expected to testify, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. It's anticipated that through her testimony, Hutchinson will put a voice to many of the internal White House interactions involving the events of Jan. 6 that have been reported publicly and offer significant insight into Meadows' actions and interactions with then-President Trump on Jan. 6 and in the days before and after, sources said.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"

  • Joe Manchin reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling Friday, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • G7 Leaders Call the Death of the Necktie at the 48th Summit in Germany

    The memo for the 48th G7 Summit? No necktie.