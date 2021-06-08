Biden Asia chief 'relatively confident' on billion vaccine timing despite India crisis

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy chief said on Tuesday he was "relatively confident" a target for the production of a billion vaccine doses for the region by the end of 2022 would be met, despite the COVID-19 crisis in India, where they are due to be made.

Asked at an event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think tank if he expected a delay in the four-nation plan, which was announced at the White House in March with great fanfare, Kurt Campbell said Washington had been in close consultation with India and others involved in the project.

"Obviously, this is an extremely difficult period for Indian friends. The United States has tried to stand with Delhi and to bring others, both in the private and public sector, to support them," he said.

"Our discussions with both our partners in the private sector, and also in government, suggest that we are - knock on wood - still on track for 2022."

"I think we're feeling relatively confident as we head in to 2022," he added, while stressing that across Asia and the world even countries that did well in handling the virus were facing outbreaks due to new strains.

"I think we understand, the only way to be effective, to counter this, is through vaccine diplomacy. We're trying to step that up more generally," he said.

The so-called Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia agreed at a March summit that Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd would produce at least a billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022 that would go to Southeast Asian countries, elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.

U.S. officials said that under the plan the United States and Japan would help Indian manufacturing of vaccines for U.S. drugmakers Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

India, the world's largest vaccine producer, was subsequently hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports amid intense criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a domestic vaccine rollout that covered less than 5% of an estimated adult population of 950 million.

Indian government sources told Reuters in May India was unlikely to resume major exports of vaccines until at least October. On Tuesday, Indian officials and health experts welcomed a government plan to give free shots to all adults, but cautioned that vaccinations must be accelerated to prevent new surges in infections.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in WashingtonEditing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • General Mills, Nestle Among 20 Big Advertisers Pledging to Spend More on Black-Owned Media

    A coterie of 20 big advertisers — General Mills, L’Oreal and Nestle among them — has vowed to spend between 2% and 5% of their annual media budgets on Black-owned media outlets, part of a growing effort on Madison Avenue to raise ad dollars in support of multicultural media venues. The group of marketers, which […]

  • Retailers like Sephora and Target are committing to increase inventory of Black-owned beauty brands

    When Rose Ingleton launched her own namesake skincare line two years ago, she couldn't break into the big chains and was forced to use her own funds and get financial help from family and friends.

  • Analysis: Remember me? With fast recovery, labour shortage haunts Eastern Europe

    Central Europe's economies are recovering more quickly than expected from the coronavirus pandemic and industrial output is rising, but a chronic shortage of workers that pre-dates the crisis could be a bottleneck to future growth. The labour squeeze caused by years of emigration to Western Europe and an economic boom across the region is already pushing up wages and inflation, prompting the Hungarian and Czech central banks to flag possible interest rate hikes. As investment and European Union funds flow in, companies across the manufacturing, information technology and construction sectors are jostling to attract employees.

  • World Bank opposes vaccine intellectual property waiver as WTO talks resume

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector. His comments on the subject, made during a call with reporters on World Bank economic forecasts, came as WTO negotiations over the proposed waiver resumed in Geneva. Asked whether he backs a WTO vaccine IP waiver, which India, South Africa and other emerging market countries argue is needed to expand vaccine access, Malpass said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

  • Foreign judges will remain part of HK's 'hard as a rock' judicial system - Lam

    Hong Kong will continue to invite foreign judges to its courts and the city's legal system remains "hard as a rock", Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday amid international concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law. Worries over the ability of Hong Kong's judicial system to uphold human rights while applying the new law independently intensified last week when the judiciary said British judge Brenda Hale would step down from the top court next month. Hale, Britain's former Supreme Court president, is one of 13 overseas non-permanent judges on the Court of Final Appeal, whose presence has long been seen as a symbol of the rule of law after Britain returned its former colony to China in 1997.

  • Twitter Helps India Block Singer JazzyB, Three Other Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has blocked access to four accounts in India, including popular Punjabi singer JazzyB, following requests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.India’s government on June 6 requested restrictions on the accounts under the country’s controversial information technology laws, according to information disclosed by Twitter to Lumen, a Harvard University project that compiles such data. The four Twitter users -- whose accounts and tweets remain accessible outside th

  • Coronavirus in Africa: Concern growing over third wave of Covid-19 infections

    The WHO says most African countries are poorly equipped to deal with a resurgence in cases.

  • US report 'found that Covid may have leaked from Wuhan lab'

    A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to a report. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the The Wall Street Jou

  • What Senate Democrats Should Learn from the Texas Walkout Over Voting Rights

    Texas legislators have demonstrated that a minority doesn’t need a filibuster to promote bipartisanship or protect democracy.

  • India's Chhetri passes Messi in international goals

    Indian football star Sunil Chhetri has surpassed Lionel Messi in international goals, after scoring both goals in his country's 2-0 win over Bangladesh in Doha.

  • Exclusive: US forming expert groups on safely lifting global travel restrictions

    The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, a White House official said on Tuesday. Another U.S. official said an announcement expected on Tuesday indicated the administration will not move quickly to lift orders that bar people from much of the world from entering the United States because of the time it will take for the groups to do their work.

  • Modi Backtracks on India Vaccine Drive After Intense Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccinations for all adults in a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched immunization roll out.In a half hour-long address on national television on Monday, Modi said all Indians above the age 18 will be vaccinated for free starting June 21, vowing to speed the inoculation drive. His administration will also procure the shots for the states, reversing an earlier policy

  • Alyssa Milano ‘considering’ running for Congress

    Alyssa Milano may be hoping to charm voters. The former “Charmed” star, 48, told The Hill’s "In The Know" blog Tuesday that she’s “considering” running for Congress in 2024. “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against (Republican Rep. Tom) McClintock,” the New York City-born actress and activist said. Milano told "In The Know" that she divides her time in The Golden ...

  • VBI Vaccines' Brain Cancer Immunotherapy Gets FDA Fast Track Review; Announces Updated Tumor Response, Overall Survival Data

    The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for VBI Vaccines Inc's (NASDAQ: VBIV) VBI-1901, its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate to treat recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients with first tumor recurrence. The company also announced the most recent tumor response and overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 1/2a study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Study arm 1: VBI-1901 + granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) 6-month and 12-month OS : 80

  • Democrats are giving up on their greatest achievement since the 1960s

    The pandemic boost to unemployment benefits has helped millions of Americans

  • Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

    Jun.06 -- Bryan Clark, international director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discusses how the tensions between the government and China are affecting businesses. Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,”&nbsp;the&nbsp;chamber said in a report, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators.&nbsp;Clark speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Canada to unveil measures soon to ease U.S. border curbs for fully vaccinated

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19-related restrictions along the U.S. border, said on Tuesday that Ottawa would disclose in coming weeks how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people. "In the weeks to come, we will have more to say about the measures that we could relax for people who have had two doses," Trudeau told reporters. "Easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated."

  • Antibody test won’t reveal if you gained immunity from your COVID vaccine, experts say

    Advice is conflicting for people with weakened immune systems, however.

  • Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter's mega moon, 1st close-up in years

    NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades. Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.

  • Is baby Lilibet the healer Harry really needs?

    Was a Royal baby’s arrival ever more impeccably timed? With relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal family reportedly still at a low ebb after Prince Harry unleashed on American television what he called “truth bombs” about members of his family, along comes Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana to soothe all rifts, to help wounded parties forget that any unpleasantness ever happened. Or, at least, that is what Royal well-wishers and courtiers alike are hoping. For the birth la