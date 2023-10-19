Biden to ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden expects that US$60 billion for Ukraine and aid for Israel will be allocated in his US$100 billion funding request.

Source: NBC News with references to sources

Details: NBC News reported that top lawmakers in Congress are starting to get details of a new funding package that the Biden administration is expected to submit to Congress this week.

One of the lawmakers and two sources familiar with the funding request said the additional funding package is likely to include US$60 billion for Ukraine, although it has yet to be finalised.

Another part of the request will include about US$40 billion for aid to Israel, Taiwan, and the US-Mexico border.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The total request for additional funding, which is expected to be submitted for the fiscal year ending next September, will be approximately $100 billion.

The sources said the Biden administration is expected to formally submit an additional $100 billion request on Friday, 20 October.

Support UP or become our patron!