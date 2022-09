KIRO

The general election is not far away and in the Washington U.S. Senate race, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group — a nationally recognized polling and marketing company based in Atlanta — shows incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D) leading Tiffany Smiley (R) by fewer than 3 percentage points. If the election occurred now, 49.2% of those who participated in the poll would vote for Murray, while 46.3% said they would vote for Smiley. When it came to party participation, there were 44.2% of Democrats, 33.2% of Republicans and 22.4% of the poll participants who were either a part of another party or none at all.