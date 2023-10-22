Biden asking Congress for $105B for security funding
The vast majority of the funding will go towards aid for Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.
The vast majority of the funding will go towards aid for Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has asked Meta and TikTok for information about how they’ve handled misinformation regarding the Isreal-Hamas crisis.
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
The EPA has highlighted some of the environmental and public health risks associated with lead emissions. The agency wants to begin regulating the use of leaded fuel still often used in smaller airplanes.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
Web Summit, the big tech conference brand that runs events in several cities and whose 70,000 person flagship event in Lisbon is taking place next month, is running into a wall -- a wall of outrage. Founders, investors and others from the technology community in Israel have gone ballistic over comments made by the founder and figurehead of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, related to the fighting underway across Israel and Gaza, specifically his criticism of Israel's retaliatory actions. Now, the anger with Cosgrave has gone viral, and today it looked like it was about to overrun promotion efforts for Web Summit.
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
President Biden may have finally decided it's time to help Ukraine win, instead of just preventing them from losing. His reelection could depend on the outcome.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
Nvidia and Foxconn are working together to build so-called "AI factories," a new class of data centers that promise to provide supercomputing powers to accelerate the development of self-driving cars, autonomous machines and industrial robots. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu announced the collaboration at Hon Hai Tech Day in Taiwan on Tuesday. The AI factory is based off an Nvidia GPU computing infrastructure that will be built to process, refine and transform vast amounts of data into valuable AI models and information.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.