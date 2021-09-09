Biden asks 18 Trump military academy board appointees to resign or face firing

Reuters
Top officials from the United States and European Union will meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sept. 29 for the inaugural meeting of the newly established U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a White House spokesperson said on Thursday. The council, announced at the U.S.-EU summit in June, aims to expand and deepen trade and investment ties between the United States and the EU, while working to update the rules of engagement for the 21st century economy, said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne. The United States and EU in June declared a truce in a 17-year trade war over state subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus, citing the bigger threat emanating from China's massive state subsidies to try to develop its own rival passenger aircraft.