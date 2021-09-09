Biden asks 18 Trump military academy board appointees to resign or face firing

The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president's term in office, according to the White House.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles Set To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For Students 12 And Older

    The L.A. school district would be the first major district to do so, setting a precedent that could have nationwide ramifications.

  • Biden to outline new six-pronged strategy to battle delta variant surge

    Biden to outline new six-pronged strategy to battle delta variant surge

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Gov. Abbott's 'disgusting' rape and abortion comments: 'Ignorance that is hurting people'

    Ocasio-Cortez blasted Abbott, saying he clearly doesn’t know how a woman’s body works, and she’s not buying that he’ll rid Texas of rapists.

  • 11-year-old Lakeland girl fights for life after family killed in shooting

    After she was shot multiple times, Aubry Gleason told her family, "I played dead and I prayed." Now, her family is asking the community for support after the 11-year-old was shot in her Lakeland home along with four family members who were killed on Sunday.Her father was among those killed by a man police said had no connection to the family. Both sides of Aubry's family have posted GoFundMe campaigns, one for funeral costs and the other for her medical bills and family expenses.Family members c

  • Biden to lay out six-step plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

    President Biden will outline the new phase of the nation's fight against the coronavirus this week. Weijia Jiang has more on his plan to slow the spread of the Delta variant and boost vaccination rates. Then, Dr. Sejal Hathi, a physician and faculty member at Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus news of the day.

  • Flames rip through Pittsfield apartment building

    An apartment building in Pittsfield was damaged by a fire in Pittsfield.

  • Letters to the Editor: The originators of Texas' anti-abortion law? Men, of course

    Women bear the consequences of pregnancy, but in Texas the law limiting their reproductive freedom comes from men. This is a travesty.

  • Biden's firing of Trump military academy holdovers creates new precedent, experts say

    Critics say President Biden's moves to clean house at America's military service academies creates a precedent that politicizes a traditionally nonpartisan — if patronage-heavy — system.Driving the news: The White House's personnel office today sent letters to all six members of each of the three service academy visitors boards — overseeing West Point, Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy — demanding they resign by 6pm or face termination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • By the Numbers: The historic removal of Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue

    The 12-ton statue of Robert E. Lee was finally removed after more than a century of towering over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

  • White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

    The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors to the Air Force Academy, the Military Academy and the Naval Academy - were asked to resign, the White House said.

  • Analysis: Taliban hard-line path worsens Afghanistan dilemma

    Reminiscent of their previous harsh rule in the 1990s, the Taliban have already begun to wipe out some of Afghanistan’s gains of 20 years. The world will need to engage with the Taliban to some extent, despite disappointment with the new all-Taliban Cabinet that defied earlier promises it would be inclusive. The U.S. needs Taliban cooperation to evacuate the remaining Americans and to fight an increasingly brazen Islamic State affiliate, considered the greatest terrorist threat against America emanating from Afghanistan.

  • Post Ida; Day 10

    Post Ida; Day 10

  • Biden, Dems push Civilian Climate Corps in echo of New Deal

    Inspired by the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are pushing for a modern counterpart: a Civilian Climate Corps that would create hundreds of thousands of jobs building trails, restoring streams and helping prevent catastrophic wildfires. Building on Biden's oft-repeated comment that when he thinks of climate change, he thinks of jobs, the White House says the $10 billion program would address both priorities as young adults find work installing solar panels, planting trees, digging irrigation ditches and boosting outdoor recreation.

  • Prosecutor ramps up criminal probe into Trump election meddling

    As the DA of Georgia’s Fulton County turns up the heat in her investigation into what could be a criminal attempt by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election, investigators in the Georgia case are coordinating with federal lawmakers probing the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. This comes as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy attempts to interfere in the congressional probe and prevent the January 6th committee from accessing the phone records of GOP lawmakers.

  • From memory to history: How America will remember Sept. 11 on 20th anniversary

    Across the United States on Saturday, memorial events and observances will be held to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

  • Mexico activists celebrate abortion ruling as a sign of culture change

    Justices decision to decriminalise abortion was based on human rights arguments and will mean fewer criminal investigations Women in the state of Hidalgo rallying in support of legalising abortion, 30 June 2021. Photograph: Reuters Activists in Mexico have hailed a supreme court decision to decriminalize abortion, saying it would stop the legal prosecution of women who terminate their pregnancies – and those reported to the authorities after suffering miscarriages. The decision, handed down unan

  • Queens Residents Anxious For Biden's Storm Tour

    President Joe Biden plans to tour some of the hardest hit areas by Ida last week, including East Elmhurst, Queens. CBS2's Christina Fan hears from residents ahead of his visit.

  • U.S., EU officials to kick off new trade, tech council on Sept. 29 -White House

    Top officials from the United States and European Union will meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sept. 29 for the inaugural meeting of the newly established U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a White House spokesperson said on Thursday. The council, announced at the U.S.-EU summit in June, aims to expand and deepen trade and investment ties between the United States and the EU, while working to update the rules of engagement for the 21st century economy, said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne. The United States and EU in June declared a truce in a 17-year trade war over state subsidies for U.S. planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus, citing the bigger threat emanating from China's massive state subsidies to try to develop its own rival passenger aircraft.

  • Nearly 20 years after 9/11 attack on World Trade Center, former FDNY commissioner reflects on life, the job

    Thomas Von Essen spent more than two decades as a firefighter before he was at the helm of the Fire Department of New York from 1996 to 2002.

  • USA TODAY bowl projections call for old Cotton Bowl reunion in Atlanta

    If Notre Dame misses the CFP but wins a major bowl game for the first time since 1993 would you consider it a successful season?