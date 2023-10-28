Biden asks ‘who the hell’ needs a high-capacity assault weapon after Maine shooting

President Biden questioned the need for high-capacity magazines for assault weapons on Friday, amid calls for new gun control legislation after a mass shooting in Maine.

“Who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?” Biden said at a campaign reception Friday evening.

His comments come after a gunman killed at least 18 people and injured 13 more in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday evening, sparking renewed calls for gun control legislation and an assault weapons ban.

The suspected gunman, Robert Card, was found dead late Friday after a massive manhunt. It is believed he used an assault-style weapon in the shooting.

“I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe,” Biden said late Friday, after the suspected gunman was found. “Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less.”

After the shooting, Maine politicians committed to pursuing gun control legislation in Congress. Sen. Susan Collins (R) said Congress should pass a limit on high-capacity magazines, while Rep. Jared Golden (D), a Lewiston native, went a step further and backed an assault weapons ban.

Golden previously opposed a ban, but changed his mind after the mass shooting.

“Out of fear of this dangerous world that we live in, in my determination to protect my own daughter and wife in our own community, because of a false confidence that our community was above this and that we could be in full control, among many other misjudgments, I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war, like the assault rifle used to carry out this crime,” Golden said at a press conference Thursday.

“The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles, like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine,” he continued. “For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague to get this done in the time that I have left in Congress.”

He sent his condolences to those in Lewiston that lost someone in the shooting, were hurt or knew someone who was personally affected by the incident.

“To the people of Lewiston, my constituents throughout the 2nd District, to those who lost loved ones and to those who have been harmed, I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings,” he said.

Collins avoided saying whether she would also back such a ban.

