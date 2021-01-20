Biden asks Trump's surgeon general to step down before he's even sworn in
President-elect Joe Biden is revamping outgoing President Trump's coronavirus approach before he even takes office.
On Wednesday morning, Biden asked Surgeon General Jerome Adams, whom Trump nominated for a four-year term back in 2017, to step down from his post. Biden has already announced his intention to nominate former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to the post, but will install an acting surgeon general in the meantime, The Washington Post reports.
The nation's top doctor is appointed for four-year terms; Adams took office in Sept. 2017, allowing him to stay on through this September. But amid the Trump administration's bungling of the COVID-19 crisis, it seems Biden wants a fresh start. He'll even bypass Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, a career civil servant, in naming an acting top doctor to take Adams' spot, the Post reports.
Adams acknowledged his forced resignation in a statement, which focused more on smoking cessation and other health crises than on COVID-19.
I've been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health. See my full statement at: https://t.co/pCkbpealt8
— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 20, 2021
