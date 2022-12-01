Biden asks US Congress for $37 billion for Ukraine to ensure strategic defeat for Russia

Nuland assured Ukrainians of the continued support of the United States

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said President Biden had asked Congress for additional funds so that Ukraine not only survives, but also flourishes as a sovereign, protected and democratic country.

Nuland said that the United States would continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary, and that the people of the United States understand that Ukrainians are fighting on behalf of the whole world.

She said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s attempts at violent conquest, his war crimes and nuclear blackmail, and his attempts to weaponize hunger and freeze Ukraine must be repelled and defeated, otherwise the world would become more dangerous.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Open Ukraine Foundation, is a leading international platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Biden asked Congress on Nov. 15 to allocate more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

The request includes $21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support, $14.5 billion for humanitarian assistance and support for the work of the Ukrainian government, $900 million for health care and support for Ukrainians living in the United States, and $626 million for nuclear security support to Ukraine.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than nine months, since Feb. 24. The invaders are attacking settlements throughout Ukraine, hitting residential buildings, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Nov. 23, recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and calling for its international isolation.

A short time later, Russia launched another massive missile strike at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in almost the entire territory of the country being left without power and mobile communications.

The Ukrainian military has recently warned about the threat of another Russian mass missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

