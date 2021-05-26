Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin

In this May 13, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unlikely possibility that the origins of the virus trace to Chinese lab.

After months of minimizing the possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is responding both to domestic and geopolitical concerns about putting pressure on China to be transparent about the outbreak.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident, rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal.

Biden in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two likely scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.” He revealed that two of the 18 intelligence agencies lean toward the animal link and “one leans more toward” the lab theory, adding, "each with low or moderate confidence."

Biden directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House supports a new World Health Organization investigation in China, but added it “would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins.”

Biden, for his part, held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be known, given the Chinese government's refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.

“The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden asks intelligence community to intensify investigation of COVID origins

    President Biden announced Wednesday he has asked the U.S. intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to investigate the origins of the coronavirus and provide a report within 90 days that "could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion."Why it matters: The debate over the origins of COVID-19 has been reinvigorated in recent days by previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill enough to be hospitalized in November 2019.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Biden said in a statement that the U.S. intelligence community had "coalesced around two likely scenarios" for the origins of the virus — one, that it emerged from human contact with an infected and animal, and two, that it was the result of an accidental laboratory leak.A joint team from the World Health Organization and China issued an inconclusive report in March that described the so-called lab-leak theory as "extremely unlikely."But the report has been criticized by the U.S. and WHO leadership for its methodology and lack of transparency from the Chinese government, and top U.S. officials have called for a new investigation.What they're saying: Biden said the U.S. intelligence community's current position is that “while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.""I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement."As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work."Our thought bubble: Whether COVID-19 ultimately originated in an animal or in a lab, the bulk of the evidence is in China, which limits what the U.S. can find out. But Biden's statement underscores the fact that this debate will not end any time soon, and that the U.S. could ramp up pressure on China to cooperate.Go deeper: The COVID lab-leak theory goes mainstreamMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

    President Joe Biden has directed the intelligence community to report within 90 days the likely origin of COVID-19.

  • Amazon could own unaired Trump 'Apprentice' tapes after buying MGM, but it probably still can't release them

    MGM has said it's legally barred from sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of Donald Trump before he was president, and that's not likely to change.

  • Joe Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab-leak theory gains traction

    US president Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident. Agencies should "redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Mr Biden said in a statement released by the White House. According to Mr Biden, agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.4 million people. It came after America's top health official called for a follow-up investigation into the origins of Covid-19, signalling more openness to a theory it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China. The US health secretary, Xavier Becerra, told a meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO) that international experts should be granted independent access to "fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak”.

  • 'Absolutely f*****': Dominic Cummings describes moment COVID disaster dawned on Downing Street in mid-March

    'There is no plan.'

  • Nigeria: More than 130 missing after boat sinks in Kebbi state

    Eyewitnesses say more than 160 people were on the vessel and just 22 have been rescued.

  • Big Bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on drop in loans, diversity and ‘woke capitalism’

    The CEOs of some of America's largest banks will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, and the House Financial Services Committee Thursday, where they are expected to be challenged on a drop in lending over the past year, efforts to increase diversity and fight systemic racism and defend themselves against accusations of "woke capitalism,"

  • Exclusive-Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signalled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.

  • US health agencies will decide if COVID-19 booster shots are needed – not vaccine companies

    With coronavirus variants popping up across the globe, new questions are beginning to arise about how long the immunity from the vaccines will last, and whether booster shots will be needed to maintain protection against the mutating virus. Although vaccine companies are already in the process of conducting clinical trials for booster shots, and preparing for potential widespread distribution, a decision pertaining to if and when the updated shots will be needed in the months and years to come will ultimately be made by a team of independent scientists and U.S. government officials. "With less than a year of real world data on the vaccines, we still don't know how long immunity will last and what the role boosters will play going forward," said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital and an ABC News contributor.

  • Caitlyn Jenner on California Governor run, stance on immigration in state

    Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is one of California Governor Gavin Newsom's most high-profile challengers in the upcoming recall election. Jenner talks to “CBS This Morning” about why she feels qualified to run, her stance on the issues important to voters.

  • U.S. Steps Up Calls for Independent Inquiry into Covid-19 Origin

    Beijing’s agreement and cooperation will be needed for independent scientists to investigate the Wuhan lab

  • An infamous Israeli spyware firm looks to bolster its image by scoring customers

    NSO is reportedly considering going public with an estimated value of up to $2 billion. But serious questions remain about the firm's clientele, and how they use the information provided.

  • Portland Protesters Light Dumpster Fire on Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

    Protesters gathered in Portland, Oregon, set a dumpster on fire on the night of May 25, the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.Footage uploaded by Twitter user Grace Morgan shows police in riot gear approaching protesters outside the Justice Center in the city’s downtown area, as the large fire burns behind them.Portland Police declared the demonstration a riot and ordered attendees to disperse.Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, setting off a wave of racial justice protests nationwide. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, in April 2021 and was due to be sentenced in June. Credit: Grace Morgan via Storyful

  • U.S. is the top foreign influence target -Facebook

    Facebook users in the U.S. are the number one target of malicious influence operations. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the social media giant as it tries to crack down on what it calls “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” Think, fake accounts posting fake news to manipulate the public. Facebook said the U.S. tops the list of nations most frequently targeted by foreign deceptive influence ops. And the report said not all of the malign content comes from abroad: the U.S. ranks second for domestic influence campaigns. Facebook began cracking down on these influence operations after 2016, when U.S. intelligence concluded that Russia used the site to push falsehoods aimed at undermining Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and help former President Donald Trump win the White House. Moscow denies meddling in U.S. elections. According to Facebook, Russia topped the list for sources of coordinated inauthentic behavior. Iran came second. The company also said that about half of the coordinated influence campaigns was the work of domestic – not foreign – networks targeting the U.S. Facebook said they were operated by conspiratorial or fringe political actors, PR or consulting firms and media websites. The country most gripped by domestic influence campaigns is Myanmar, where Facebook posts by government-aligned accounts have been blamed for fueling widespread violence against a Muslim minority. The report said that worldwide more than 150 coordinated inauthentic networks were identified and removed by Facebook since 2017

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

    Controversial Republican compared health measures for protecting people from Covid-19 to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust

  • Former pilot claims navy crewmates stayed silent on UFO sightings so they didn’t look kooky

    Pentagon verification of video lifted stigma associated with sightings

  • Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

    Coach Rod Brind'Amour figured the puck would eventually have to bounce the right way for his Carolina Hurricanes. Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2:03 of overtime to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, pushing Carolina to a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Staal was jostling for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros, who made the stop and poked the puck forward.

  • Donald Trump Jr ridiculed for scolding lesson to journalists after Biden fitness regimen story

    The former president’s son complained about soft-ball questions from the media

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • ‘That’s got to make Donald Trump nervous’: Legal experts on grand jury considering Trump charges

    ‘They must have come across some evidence as to somebody’s state of mind’