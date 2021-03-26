Biden assails new Georgia voting law: 'This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Megerian
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
During his first news conference Thursday, President Biden sharply criticized Republican efforts to increase voting restrictions. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Biden on Friday denounced a new Georgia law that would make it harder to vote in the state, one of many Republican efforts across the country to restrict access to ballot boxes.

"Instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote," he said in a statement. "This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country, is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience."

He urged Congress to pass Democratic legislation to protect voting rights and pledged to "take my case to the American people."

"This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century," he said. "It must end."

The new Georgia law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, limits voting in a number of ways, including requiring absentee voters to submit documentation to prove their identity, restricting the use of drop-boxes for early voting and giving the state legislature, where Republicans dominate, control over local election administration. The law also makes it a crime to distribute food or water to voters waiting in line to cast ballots.

The White House also criticized the arrest of Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman and a Democrat, who knocked on the door of the room where Kemp was signing the legislation as a half-dozen white male Republicans watched him. State troopers handcuffed her and led her away. She was charged with two misdemeanors, obstructing law enforcement and disruption, and released Thursday evening.

"Anyone who saw that video would have been deeply concerned by the actions that were taken by law enforcement," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden has pledged to get involved in state-level battles over voting rights. He met with Stacey Abrams, the Democratic activist and former Georgia lawmaker, during his trip to Atlanta last week, and he criticized Republican proposals at his first news conference since taking office on Thursday.

"What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is," he said in the news conference. "It’s sick. It’s sick."

Many of the Republican proposals are rooted in baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud, a lie pushed by former President Trump to explain his loss to Biden. Biden won in Georgia, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had done so since 1996, and two months later Democrats ousted the Republicans who'd held both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats.

"There’s no doubt there were many alarming issues with how the election was handled, and those problems, understandably, led to the crisis of confidence in the ballot box here in Georgia," Kemp said Thursday, even though the state's Republican election officials have repeatedly said that the election was secure.

Three voting rights groups, represented by Democratic Party lawyer Marc Elias, have already sued over Georgia's law. The lawsuit said it would have a disproportionate impact on voters of color, and its provisions "lack any justification for their burdensome and discriminatory effects on voting."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said her party was prepared to defend the law in court, and she accused Democrats of misconstruing its effects.

"Democrats can lie and spin about the bill all they want, but the real question should be: why are Democrats so terrified of a transparent and secure election process?" she said in a statement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikki Haley says Biden doesn't criticize China by sharing clip from news conference where the president ripped into Xi Jinping

    Republicans like Haley have frequently sought to paint Biden as soft on China, even as he's made competing with Beijing a top priority.

  • The Business of Formula One Grand Prix

    Mar.26 -- Matthew Marsh, founder and director of EDJ, a specialist consultancy focused on motor sport that helps brands assess and enter into partnerships, discusses the business of Formula One. The curtain raiser for the F1 Grand Prix season kicks off in Bahrain March 26. Marsh, who was the first Hong Kong driver to take part in the Le Mans 24-Hours, speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Stephen Colbert Spots The Single Most Annoying Rioter In Trump's Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The "Late Show" host highlighted a very weird detail in the latest arrest.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Counters Trump’s Claims Capitol Rioters Were ‘Zero Threat’ With Graphic Footage (Video)

    On Friday’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough countered former president Donald Trump’s Thursday night claim that the Capitol rioters were “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police and the guards.” The MSNBC host ran a montage of footage taken Jan. 6 inside the Capitol, noting his show and others had shown the clips before and Trump was surely aware of them. In the videos, a Capitol police officer can be seen being violently smashed in a doorway by an advancing mob. He screams as blood spills from his lips. “People had seen what happened on January 6,” said Scarborough. “And this bubble that Trumpists are in, this bubble that Donald Trump is in, this bubble that those who are pushing Trump propaganda are in is getting smaller and smaller. They’ve seen the video images.” Also Read: MSNBC's Scarborough Fumes at GOP Senators Who Want to 'Move On' From Riot, 'Trump Cop Killers' (Video) More graphic video from the attack played, showing Capitol police being bashed by shields and flagpoles. “I want all of you to see this and understand that Donald Trump, who this country once elected as president of the United States, said there was zero threat on January the 6th,” Scarborough said, referring, as he has in the past, to the “Trump terrorists” who stormed the Capitol in an insurrection that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. On Thursday night, Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that the riot was “zero threat right from the start.” “Look, they went in and they shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. They had great relationships,” Trump said. “It’s beyond sick,” Scarborough said of Trump’s comments. Read original story ‘Morning Joe’ Counters Trump’s Claims Capitol Rioters Were ‘Zero Threat’ With Graphic Footage (Video) At TheWrap

  • China, Russia 'violating' UN sanctions, helping N. Korea: Gen. Keane

    Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in on Biden administration foreign policy.

  • Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

    Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who acknowledged for the first time this week that Eritrean forces had crossed the border into Ethiopia's northern Tigray region during the fighting, said Ethiopia's military would take over guarding the border area. "Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," he said in a statement on Twitter during a trip to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for talks with President Isaias Afwerki.

  • ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Is Bringing ‘Violence and Gore’ to the Superhero World

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos Getty/Amazon StudiosFor Robert Kirkman, Invincible was always going to be an animated series. The new adult superhero show, out March 26 on Amazon Prime Video, is the third of Kirkman’s iconic comic book series to be adapted for the small screen, but it’s the first time he’s strayed from live-action.“The Walking Dead and Outcast are very good examples of very producible shows,” Kirkman tells The Daily Beast in a phone interview. Although the two previous series grapple with a zombie apocalypse and demonic possession, they’re still fundamentally straightforward in production.“For the most part, it’s just people in plainclothes in dark rooms talking to other people who are acting weird,” he says. “Invincible is very much not like that. Invincible is a cast of thousands. Invincible is a massive world. Invincible has insane scope and scale.”The series follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose dad just happens to be Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the greatest superhero on Earth. Mark is elated when he finally develops his own powers, but also begins to notice inconsistencies in his father’s actions. When he’s not fighting bullies in school or talking to his mom (Sandra Oh) at home, Mark can be found fighting supervillains at the bottom of the ocean or on another planet.In addition to the intense interplanetary action sequences, animation also allowed for Kirkman to dig into some of the idiosyncrasies of everyday superhero life. In the first episode, Mark and his dad play catch outside. Instead of tossing the baseball back and forth in their backyard, they play back-to-back thousands of feet in the air, throwing the ball to one another across the globe. Kirkman is particularly fond of a conversation that Mark and his dad have over Mount Everest.“They're just having this casual conversation that just happens to be in this very exotic, insane, crazy locale,” Kirkman explains. “If we were shooting this in live-action, a line producer would say, ‘Hey, you know, can’t this be on the porch?’”“This is a superhero show,” he adds. “We want to show [that] this is how superheroes live. A superhero would have this conversation on the top of Mount Everest, because that requires no effort.”Animation also helps set Invincible apart from the onslaught of other superhero productions, which Kirkman calls “a hugely crowded landscape.”While Marvel and Disney+’s WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and forthcoming Loki series have dominated the 2021 television scene, DC and The CW have been on the live-action superhero series beat for years. Since the premiere of Arrow nine years ago, The CW has developed The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.Even Amazon Prime Video got in on the trend with The Boys, the dark and satirical live-action take on superheroes that began filming its third season last month. Kirkman calls The Boys “super amazing and creative and fantastic,” but says that he didn’t want to go head-to-head with the show.“I think that one way that we're able to stand apart is by being animated,” he explains. “I think that when people see the elements of violence and gore that are incorporated, that kind of stuff works really well in animation.”Invincible, first printed in 2002 with illustrations by Cory Walker, rivals Kirkman’s other comics in terms of bloodshed. The screen adaptation is no exception. The comic, which ran for 15 years with contributions from Ryan Ottley, is the first of Kirkman’s TV adaptations to be based on a story that is already finished. Kirkman said that working on two different versions of the stories, which were years apart in the timeline, often created a hectic process.“It was nice to be able to just kind of go, ‘OK, well, Invincible now lives in this form in my brain,’” Kirkman says. “I didn't have to keep two forms of Invincible going concurrently.”Working from a completed storyline also gave Kirkman and writer Simon Racioppa a blueprint when they started mapping the series, which Kirkman enjoyed and likened to “assembling a puzzle.” Mark and his family have a precise trajectory for the series, so every choice the writers made in an episode was about getting the three Graysons closer to their inevitable developmental conclusion.“Mark is a character that over the course of this series will evolve more than I think any character I've ever created,” Kirkman says. “I think that he goes through so much, and learns and changes so much over time, that by the end of the series he’s a completely different person.”Kirkman was looking for someone with the range, who could play both a naive kid and a fully mature adult, and Yeun was the ideal fit. Kirkman has watched him evolve since his early days on The Walking Dead as fan-favorite Glenn into the Oscar-nominated actor he is today.“You've seen him grow as an actor into somebody that is absolutely at the top of everyone's list,” he says. “He’s head and shoulders grown more than almost anyone and I felt that he would be perfect to portray Mark.”One of the most challenging characters in the series is also the most human, Debbie Grayson.“She is an everyday, normal, powerless human being that’s in this world surrounded by Titans, and she has to hold her own,” Kirkman says. “She has to be, in a sense, the strongest character in this show, because her strength comes from her personality and comes from her will. And that's something that we needed somebody to be able to portray with their voice, which is extremely difficult to do. And Sandra is someone that just [comes] in and does what she does almost effortlessly. Every recording session with her was an absolute masterclass in voice acting.”Kirkman notes that animated productions provide a bit of a reprieve for actors, since their contributions can be done from within a sound booth. It’s especially alluring now, as many live-action productions continue to face pandemic-related setbacks. Animation provided some of the only network productions that were able to maintain regularly scheduled programming for the 2020-2021 TV season, and a few of the most enticing films to come out of Sundance this year.“As it becomes more prevalent and more accepted by mainstream audiences, as people see more and more that these [shows] aren't just material produced for kids and you can actually do some really cool groundbreaking things with it, you will see more and more of it,” Kirkman says. “And I couldn't be more excited about that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chrissy Teigen on 'heartbreaking' rise in anti-Asian attacks: 'Reach out in any way to support'

    Chrissy Teigen is speaking up about the recent rise in anti-Asian attacks, encouraging people to take action.

  • Ford to phase out Mondeo sedan production in Europe in early 2022

    The company also reaffirmed all its passenger vehicles in Europe will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids by mid-2026 and all-electric by 2030. The move comes as Ford is investing heavily in developing connected electric vehicles, with plans to spend $22 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford also said it will build its 2.5-litre duratec hybrid engine, which powers its Kuga plug-in hybrid and other models, at its Valencia engine plant in Spain from late 2022.

  • Biden assails Ga. voting law as 'atrocity,' Kemp lashes back

    President Joe Biden on Friday called a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of Georgia's elections laws “outrageous” and "an atrocity,” and urged Congress to move quickly to bolster voting rights across the nation in response. Biden commented after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. “It’s an atrocity,” Biden told reporters.

  • Biden: China's Xi Jinping doesn't have 'a democratic ... bone in his body'

    President Joe Biden's first news conference included a warning that China wants to impose its repressive autocracy across the globe.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • Suspension of Suez Canal traffic deepens global container crunch

    The suspension of traffic through the Suez Canal has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers, shipping sources said. Container shipping companies, carrying products ranging from mobile phones and designer goods to bananas, have been struggling for months with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for retail goods that led to wider logistical bottlenecks around the world. In the latest challenge, more than 30 container ships are unable to sail after the 400-metre (430-yard) Ever Given boxship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking transit, the sources said.

  • 'Total War: Rome Remastered' revives an RTS classic on April 29th

    Rome: Total War, one of the best real-time strategy games ever released, is getting a remaster.

  • Google's 'Memory' feature could turn Assistant into an Android organizer

    Google is working on a new feature for Assistant on Android called "Memory" that could transform it into into a handy organizer.

  • Biden's diplomacy looks a lot like Trump's, and it comes with the same dangers

    The aggressive, uncompromising approach Biden has adopted harms US economic standing and puts useful diplomacy out of reach.

  • How 49ers trading for No. 3 pick in 2021 NFL Draft impacts Patriots' QB plans

    The 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's how that move could impact the Patriots' pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

  • With anti-Asian hate in U.S. rising, parents grapple over whether to talk to their children

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -After eight people were killed in last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six women of Asian descent, Stefany Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia. "I really felt like this was a time for me to speak up and address the situation, address the fact that this has been happening forever, forever and a day," said bartender Stuber, a 40-year-old Korean-American who lives in Philadelphia. Olivia was attentive and receptive, her mother recalled, and as children often do, peppered her with difficult questions.

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Vir Biotechnology Seek Emergency FDA Authorization For COVID-19 Drug

    GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting emergency use authorization for VIR-7831, an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for a severe worsening of their condition. What Happened: The VIR-7831 project began in April 2020 when the companies began a partnership to develop solutions to combat coronaviruses. The preclinical data suggests VIR-7831 could potentially block viral entry into healthy cells while also clearing infected cells, the companies said, noting that “the antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop.” Earlier this month, a Phase 3 trial evaluating VIR-7831 as a monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death from those receiving VIR-7831 versus those receiving a placebo. As a result, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee coordinating the trial recommended a halt in patient enrollment based on the efficacy level. Related Link: GSK Out-Licenses Two Drug Candidates To Boston Pharmaceuticals What Happens Next: GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology are also in discussions with the European Medicines Agency and other global regulators for similar emergency authorizations in order to make VIR-7831 widely and quickly available. Separate from this endeavor, GlaxoSmithKline is collaborating with other companies, including Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) and Medicago Inc. on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Related Link: 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double In 12 Months Photo by Daniel Roberts / Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWall Street Crime And Punishment: Charles PonziDominion Voting Systems Sues Fox News For .6B Over False Reporting On 2020 Election© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.