Biden Assures Public ‘There’s Nothing There’ on Classified-Doc Probe

President Biden on Thursday assured the public that he has nothing to hide amid the investigation into the classified documents that authorities uncovered in his home and former office, telling reporters that “there’s nothing there.”

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing, there’s no there there,” Biden said.

Biden repeated the White House’s refrain from press briefings this week that he has fully complied with the probe and that all of the records have been retrieved by the National Archives, where all presidential materials are supposed to be sent.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” he claimed.

In California on Thursday to work on disaster-relief efforts with Governor Gavin Newsom to deal with the damage from a series of storms, Biden grew frustrated at a reporter who raised the classified-documents issue.

“You know, I’ll answer the question, but here’s the deal,” Biden said, according to the Hill. “What, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, we’re talking about what’s going on and the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.”

On November 2, a set of classified records from Biden’s vice presidential tenure were first found by Biden’s attorneys, according to a statement they gave, at the Penn Biden Center, which served as Biden’s private office from 2017 to 2019. The White House counsel’s office then searched Biden’s homes in Delaware last week and discovered two additional sets of secret papers, including in Biden’s Wilmington garage.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed a special counsel — Robert K. Hur — to investigate Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. The basis of the probe is that Biden retained secret papers at two unauthorized locations: his Delaware garage and the Washington think tank.

A majority of Americans (64 percent) support a congressional investigation into the Obama-era confidential documents discovered at Biden’s home and personal office, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. A majority of Democrats (52 percent) also support a congressional probe.

