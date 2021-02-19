Biden assures US allies he will reverse Trump's policies and legacy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger world affairs editor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Getty Images

Joe Biden has pledged “unshakable” US support for the transatlantic alliance in what he portrayed as an epoch-defining struggle to safeguard democracy.

Biden used his virtual debut on the world stage on Friday, in videoconference remarks first to the G7 and then the Munich Security Conference, to assure America’s allies of his determination to bury the legacy left by his predecessor.

Donald Trump was not mentioned but almost every sentence of Biden’s speech to the Munich conference was framed by how the new US president would reverse the policies and approach of the past four years.

In the wake of an insurrection in Washington in which Trump’s supporters had attempted to overturn the result of the US election by force, Biden said neither he nor Europe’s leaders could take democracy for granted.

“In so many places, including Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault,” Biden said. “Historians are going to examine and write about this moment as an inflection point and I believe with every ounce of my being that democracy will and must prevail.

“That, in my view, is our galvanizing mission,” the president said, in a livestreamed speech to Munich, where he shared the virtual stage with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it.”

Whereas Barack Obama had made a trademark of Martin Luther King’s optimistic quote insisting “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”, four years on, Biden said that the world’s democracies now “have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history”.

He said the US would have to work to earn back the trust of its allies if it was to resume a position of leadership, and listed all the concrete steps he was taking to repair the many gashes left in the transatlantic partnership.

He noted that the formal US return to the Paris climate agreement took place on Friday, and that the previous day, the US had announced its readiness to re-enter multilateral nuclear talks with Iran, hosted by the EU. Both moves reversed Trump policies.

Related: Iran nuclear deal: US agrees to join talks brokered by EU

So, too, did the US return to the World Health Organization, and Biden made clear that he was urgently funnelling money into the collective fight against Covid. He announced $4bn in new support for the global vaccine effort, Covax – $2bn immediately and another $2bn over the next two years, once other donors had delivered their pledges.

In his own remarks, Macron argued that providing money was not enough. The west, he said, had to deliver doses of vaccines to Africa, or else Africans would use western money to buy Russian and Chinese vaccines, making western influence “a concept but not a reality”.

Much of the Munich speech focused on bolstering Nato, an alliance Trump had viewed with suspicion, frequently portraying it as a European scam to get the US to pay for the continent’s defence. Biden’s predecessor called into question US commitment to the defence of some of the smaller member states, casting doubt on the principle of collective defence encapsulated in article 5 of Nato’s founding treaty. His former national security adviser, John Bolton, had predicted the US could leave Nato altogether if Trump was re-elected.

Conceding that “the last four years have been hard”, Biden’s language was emphatic in addressing European misgivings.

“The US will keep faith with article 5,” the president said. “It’s a guarantee an attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakable vow.”

He confirmed he had reversed Trump’s order last year to cut US troop levels in Germany – an order issued without consultation with Berlin, reportedly out of irritation with Merkel for her reluctance to attend a G7 summit he wanted to host during the pandemic.

The reinvigoration of the Atlantic alliance was essential to beating back Russian sabotage of western democracies and to rising to the longer-term challenge posed by China, Biden argued. His sharp words for Vladimir Putin and support for Ukraine marked another stark contrast with Trump, who avoided all direct criticism of the Russian president, and had used US backing for Kyiv as leverage to try to acquire compromising material on Biden.

“Putin seeks to weaken the European project and our Nato alliance. He wants to undermine the transatlantic unity, and our resolve, because it’s so much easier for the Kremlin to bully and threaten individual states than it is to negotiate with a strong and closely united transatlantic community,” Biden said. “That’s why standing up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine remains a vital concern for Europe and the United States.”

Merkel endorsed Biden’s call for a united stand towards Russia, calling for a “joint agenda” that took in opportunities for dialogue and acknowledgment of differences. She did not mention German support for the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, opposition to which is one of the few things Biden and Trump agree on.

Recommended Stories

  • South Park to return with hour-long vaccination special

    'South ParQ The Vaccination Special' will air Mar. 10 on Comedy Central.

  • Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was "unshakeable" and promised to observe the principle that an attack on one member was an attack on all. His statement was at odds with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who called the 30-member alliance outdated and at one point suggested Washington could withdraw. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your growing investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden told an online session of the Munich Security Conference.

  • Brexit breakthrough: crime, health and insurance data to flow freely between Britain and EU

    A preliminary EU decision to allow crime, health and insurance data to continue to flow freely between Britain and the bloc has been hailed as a Brexit breakthrough. The European Commission published on Friday its draft data adequacy decisions, which concluded that the UK can provide acceptable data protection standards to allow the ongoing exchange of data. A six-month “bridging mechanism” is currently facilitating data exchange between the UK and EU following the end of the Brexit transition period on Dec 31, but it is due to expire at the end of June. In the modern, hyper-connected world, the seamless exchange of information between the two territories is seen as vital. The EU’s decision was viewed as a boon for both nation states and businesses. The move paves the way for the continued exchange of files between UK and EU law enforcement agencies, while also allowing healthcare, insurance and technology companies to swap customer information, such as bank details, across the two territories. Legal challenges could yet be mounted at the European Court of Justice against data sharing between the bloc and Britain, however. Last year aspects of an EU-US data transfer agreement were struck down by the court. Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, welcomed the draft decisions which he said “rightly reflect the UK’s commitment to high data protection standards and pave the way for their formal approval”. He added: “Although the EU’s progress in this area has been slower than we would have wished, I am glad we have now reached this significant milestone.”

  • VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans

    — The White House is scrambling to find ways around Mother Nature as frigid temperatures, snow and ice have dealt the first major set back to the Biden administration's planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The administration is working with states to make up for “lost ground” even as President Joe Biden planned to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

  • Trump slams conditions after Welsh Open exit

    WORLD No.1 Judd Trump slammed conditions at Celtic Manor following his Welsh Open exit and suggested he may not return if future tournaments are held at the resort

  • Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

    With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process. Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials.

  • Proper Gnar: The first Black-woman-owned skateboard company

    Proper Gnar Owner Latosha Stone joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss her business, and how its faring amid COVID-19.

  • Indian climate activist arrested illegally, her lawyers say

    Lawyers for a 22-year-old Indian activist charged with sedition said she was arrested illegally in southern India and produced at a New Delhi court without prior notice to her family or counsel, according to legal documents filed on Thursday. Disha Ravi, an environmental activist who is part of an organisation founded by climate change crusader Greta Thunberg, was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly creating and sharing an online document that stoked violence last month at the months-long farmers' protests around Delhi. Sedition can be punished with a life sentence and Ravi's arrest has kicked off a fire storm of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for using heavy-handed tactics to counter the farmers' agitation.

  • Novavax On Track To Snap Losing Streak On Massive Vaccine Supply Deal

    Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares raced to an all-time $331.68 on Feb. 9 before beginning to lose steam. Shares have declined for seven consecutive sessions since then, but a positive release from the company is lifting the stock. What Happened: Novavax announced late Thursday a deal with Gavi, an international vaccine alliance, to supply 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CpV2373, its recombinant protein-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The supply contract is for the COVAX Facility. The COVAX alliance is established to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 tools, including vaccines, for every country in the world. The alliance is spearheaded by the CEPI, Gavi and WHO. The other participants in the alliance include vaccine manufacturers in developed and developing countries, UNICEF, the World Bank, civil society organizations and others. Novavax said it will manufacture and distribute the contracted vaccine doses globally, in partnership with the Serum Institute of India, or SII. Gavi will lead the design and implementation of the COVAX Facility and work with Novavax in finalizing an advance purchase agreement. See Also: Lilly Strikes Licensing Deal With Rigel In Push Toward Neurological, Immunological Therapies What's Next: Novavax' vaccine candidate is currently in ongoing Phase 3 trials in the U.S., Mexico and U.K., a Phase 2 trial in South Africa and a Phase 1/2 continuation study in the U.S. and Australia. Top-line results from the Phase 3 study in the U.K. demonstrated a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 89.3%. The vaccine candidate was among the first to demonstrate efficacy against both the original and rapidly emerging variants in the U.K. and South Africa. NVX-CoV2373 also enjoy logistical advantage, as it's amenable for shipping in a ready-to-use liquid formulation and is stable at 2-8 degrees centigrade. Novavax has already clinched supply deals with the governments of South Korea, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Japan and the U.S. It has also initiated rolling submission of regulatory applications with agencies in the U.K., Europe, U.S. and Canada. In premarket trading Friday, Novavax shares were advancing 10.39% to $ 292.85. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Supply Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For Travere, COVID-19 Boost For Quidel, OpkoThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shawn Mendes Just Cut His Quarantine Man Bun — See the Singer's Short New Hairstyle

    "Goodbye long hair!!" Shawn Mendes wrote on his Instagram Story

  • Shawn Mendes Chopped Off His Man Bun

    "Goodbye long hair!!"

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump will fade away when people stop sending him their money

    Trump's mounting business losses and legal challenges will soon overcome his ability to remain a political force.

  • Kacey Musgraves sells Ted Cruz-inspired 'Cruzin' for Bruizin' shirts to benefit Texas

    Singer Kacey Musgraves donated to Texas causes amid the state's power and water crisis – but then she had another idea.

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • Dow Jones Eyes New High As Caterpillar Rallies; Travel Stocks Break Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its gains midday, on track for a new closing high, thanks to big moves by Caterpillar and American Express.

  • Is Prince Harry still in the line of succession?

    Everything you need to know about the the British Royal Family line to the throne

  • Plaintiffs in Capitol riot suit against Trump say 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act 'fit so well'

    Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the NAACP are using the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 in a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Greece extends lockdown to more areas to stem spread of pandemic

    Greece on Friday extended lockdown restrictions to more areas of the country to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections but lifted it in others where infections receded, its deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Saturday the islands of Kalymnos, Cephalonia and Thassos, the city of Heraklion in Crete, Corinth, Nemea and Argos in the Peloponnese and the municipality of Evosmos in the north will be in lockdown until March 1, authorities said. She said health authorities were quite concerned with the spread of the South African variant of the virus in Evosmos, a suburb of the Thessaloniki urban area in northern Greece.

  • Louis DeJoy to face Congress over USPS delays

    Mitch Goldstone, CEO of ScanMyPhotos.com, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss how the slowed postal service has impacted his business.