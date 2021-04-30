Biden ATF nominee made questionable statements about suppressors, automatic weapons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Audrey Conklin
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

David Chipman, President Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has some questionable ideas on gun suppressors and assault weapons.

Gun control advocates have praised the nomination of Chipman, who was an ATF special agent for 25 years and currently serves as senior policy adviser to gun violence prevention group Giffords, highlighting the significance of the ATF director's role in enforcing gun laws.

Gun rights advocates, on the other hand, have expressed alarm at Chipman's stances on gun-related topics, including suppressors and assault weapons.

"Anyone who has worked in law enforcement for as long as I have will tell you that silencers were not designed to protect hearing, they were designed to make it difficult for people to identify the sound of gunfire and locate active shooters," Chipman said in a 2017 statement.

Americans for Responsible Solutions (ARS), a gun violence prevention group where Chipman previously served, said in a 2017 tweet opposing the Hearing Protection Act that earplugs protect gun owners better than silencers.

A Washington Post fact check gave the claim a rating of three "Pinocchios."

Conversely, during a 2017 congressional hearing on the Sportsmen's Heritage and Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Act, the ATF nominee asserted that a person would "absolutely" need to wear ear protection while using a suppressor "if they cared about their ears."

Alan Rice, a firearms instructor and New Hampshire state director of Gun Owners of America, said gun suppressors are "absolutely designed to protect hearing."

BIDEN ATF PICK ALARMS GUN RIGHTS GROUPS

Suppressors have been around for about a century, and people use them on a range of firearms, including hunting rifles and home defense guns, Rice explained.

"If you have a home invasion in the middle of the night, you don't want to defend yourself and lose your hearing. ... You want to defend yourself and keep your hearing," he said. "In a stressful situation ... I know someone is not going to reach for earmuffs."

He added that suppressors are not like those shown "in the movies"; they do not silence guns. Instead, gun owners use suppressors to lower the decibel of the sound a firearm makes when it goes off "to a level that will not damage hearing."

Chipman, however, said in a 2019 interview with the Virginia-Pilot, after 12 people and a gunman were fatally shot during a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, that a suppressor "makes a gun sound sort of like a handgun."

The gunman used a legally purchased suppressor attached to a .45-caliber handgun before carrying out the massacre, prompting local and federal politicians to draft gun reform legislation banning suppressors.

Later in 2019, Chipman told NPR that the primary purpose of a suppressor "is for someone who is on the offensive to maintain the element of surprise longer."

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SLATE OF GUN CONTROL ACTIONS, CLAIMS 'PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS'

Rice refuted this and brought up the Virginia Beach mass shooting as an exception in his explanation of suppressors. He said that when Gun Owners of America analyzed active shooters across the country, if found most criminals do not use suppressors.

"Criminals don't really use suppressors," he said. "Criminals are sneaky people, and they want to hide their guns. Suppressors make guns much longer...and more difficult to hide."

Additionally, most armed criminals do not want to go through the process of legally obtaining a firearm, which can take up to a year in some cases, Rice said.

People who want to purchase a suppressor in the U.S. need to go to a Class 3 federally licensed gun dealer, chose a suppressor, fill out an application with personal information, provide photo ID and fingerprints, submit the application with a $200 fee to the AFT and wait for the ATF to approve the application.

"A person who wishes to buy [a suppressor] needs to go to a Class 3 gun dealer, pick one out, fill out a form with all kinds of personal information, provide [photo ID] and fingerprints, and they have to submit the form with a $200 payment to the ATF, and the ATF will approve or deny sale with no time limit," Rice said.

He added that even with suppressors in the equation, most people are able to identify the sound of gunfire.

"It doesn't make a gun sound like a nail gun," Rice said.

According to documents obtained by the American Accountability Foundation, Chipman authored a beginner's guide to firearms called "Firearms 101" in collaboration with gun violence prevention group ARS and the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence that mislabels several guns as "assault weapons."

BIDEN TO TARGET 'GHOST GUNS,' STABILIZING BRACES IN NEW GUN CONTROL ACTIONS

The guns presented in Chipman's guide under the label of "assault weapons" are not classified as such under federal law. Guns are classified by their functions and components as defined in chapter 44 of title 18 of the United States Code.

Two of the guns categorized in Chipman's presentation are categorized as National Firearms Act (NFA) firearms. A fully automatic AK-47, for example, is classified as a "machine gun" under the NFA. A semi-automatic AK-47 is classified differently and can fall under the category of a rifle. Similarly, an AR-15 can be classified as a pistol, rifle, short barrel rifle and so on depending on its functions and components.

Rice noted that Chipman's labels resemble the 1994 definition of the term based on the decade-long Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the manufacturing, distribution and sale of more than a dozen different semi-automatic firearms and features that resembled fully automatic, military firearms.

The Federal Assault Weapons Ban definition differs from the more traditional definition of an assault weapon, which is a military firearm that can switch between semiautomatic and fully automatic fire.

"The ammunition was the same or even less powerful than a common hunting rifle, but the common hunting rifle had a different outward physical appearance," Rice said of the weapons included in the 1994 definition.

Rice believes "assault weapon" is a "junk term coined by people who disagree with citizens owning any firearms whatsoever," he said.

He added that there were school shootings and violent crimes in the 10-year period of the assault weapons ban, and the only people who obeyed the ban were law-abiding gun owners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chipman has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of confiscating assault weapons from their current owners.

In an op-ed he penned in The Roanoke Times last year, Chipman described himself as a "proud gun owner" who has sometimes been "mischaracterized as a gun grabber." Chipman noted that he supports gun safety regulations that would "save lives" but wouldn’t take guns away from law-abiding citizens.

"I am a proud and responsible gun owner, as are millions of Virginians," Chipman wrote. "I am also permitted to carry a concealed handgun. I am not afraid of lawmakers in Richmond passing laws to make it harder for criminals to get guns. In fact, I’m part of the majority who demand it."

ATF is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice that strives to safeguard the public from criminal organizations and activity, including the illegal use and trafficking of firearms.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagnones contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri deputies kill man suspected of shooting officer

    A 21-year-old eastern Missouri man suspected of shooting a police officer was shot and killed when he fired several rounds at officers who were pursuing him, authorities said. Joe Robideau, of Troy, died after being shot Thursday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff's office said. Robideau was a suspect in the shooting of a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop earlier Thursday.

  • NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

    U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest. A SpaceX spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Woman charged in death of NYPD officer said 'f--- the police' on video before incident

    Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, New York, was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter, suspended license, and intoxicated driving.

  • California program overestimates climate benefits of forest offsets - study

    California's forest carbon offset program has generated tens of millions of credits that have questionable value in fighting climate change, a nonprofit group of scientists said this week. CarbonPlan, a group that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions, said that 29% of the forest carbon offsets it analyzed in California's cap and trade program overestimated the amount of carbon emissions they were offsetting, totaling 30 million tonnes, worth about $410 million. "Rather than improve forest management to store additional carbon, ecological and statistical flaws in California's offsets program create incentives to generate credits that do not reflect real climate benefits," said the analysis https://carbonplan.org/research/forest-offsets-explainer.

  • Biden won't reverse Trump's Western Sahara move, U.S. tells Morocco

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in a phone call on Friday that the Biden administration would not reverse President Trump's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, at least for the time being, two sources familiar with the call told me. Why it matters: Trump's recognition of the Western Sahara as part of Morocco reversed decades of U.S. policy regarding the disputed territory, and was part of a broader deal that included the renewal of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. decision last December was a long-sought diplomatic breakthrough for Morocco. The kingdom was concerned it could be reversed once Biden took office.Israel was also concerned that a reversal of the policy would harm the normalization process with Morocco. The U.S. is the only Western country to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in 1975 after former colonial power Spain surrendered control.The backstory: There had been almost no contact between the Biden administration and the Moroccan government over the first three months of the new administration.Ten days ago, Biden's Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, spoke to Bourita and gave the impression that there would be no change in the U.S. policy on Western Sahara, a source familiar with the call told me.The State Department readout of Blinken's call with Bourita on Friday didn't mention Western Sahara, but two sources familiar with the call confirm that it was discussed and that Blinken said the Biden administration would not reverse Trump's policy for now.According to the State Department readout Blinken "welcomed Morocco’s steps to improve relations with Israel and noted the Morocco-Israel relationship will bring long-term benefits for both countries."The state of play: Senior White House and State Department officials have held multiple discussions on this issue over the last few weeks. The decision that emerged from these discussions was not to reverse Trump's policy but to work with the Moroccans on appointing a new UN envoy for the Western Sahara in order to try and resume talks on possible autonomy for the sparsely populated territory, according to two sources familiar with those discussions.The State Department referred Axios to the official readout, and did not deny the contents of this story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prosecutor in Daunte Wright's death not swayed by critics

    The day Daunte Wright was laid to rest, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside prosecutor Pete Orput's suburban home and, with microphones and a loudspeaker, demanded he file murder charges against the police officer who killed the 20-year-old Black motorist. Orput, wearing a hoodie and khakis, stepped outside and attempted to explain why he had filed a manslaughter charge instead. After some arguing, Orput — visibly frustrated — finally ended it.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • One woman’s counterfeit coupon scheme cost stores $31 million in losses, feds say

    Her husband is accused of helping her test the coupons at stores, selling them to his coworkers and mailing them to customers.

  • Protester files suit accusing Louisville officer of battery

    A Kentucky man who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit. Denorver “Dee” Garrett, 29, filed suit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during the April 18 arrest, the Courier Journal reported. Several Louisville police officers were seen in a Facebook video of Garrett being arrested near Jefferson Square Park, the site of numerous demonstrations over police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020.

  • Gun sales to Black buyers have surged. Gun store ownership by Black people has not.

    Out of 6,000 gun stores in the U.S., just a handful have Black owners.

  • Mike Trout's mint-condition MLB career makes him Topps in baseball card world

    Mike Trout's contract with Topps trading cards isn't as big as his Angels deal, but it's a significant investment in a player once deemed unmarketable.

  • 2 senators launch bipartisan effort to ease student-loan forgiveness for service members

    If you're a service member and you defer student loans while deployed, the government still extends your repayment time. Senators want to change that.

  • Sheikh’s missing daughter casts shadow over Derby favorite

    Sheikh Mohammed finally has a clear path towards his first Kentucky Derby win, but he also faces increased scrutiny for allegations of human rights violations and orchestrating the disappearance of his own daughter.

  • Will Wilmington's new bishop give President Biden Communion?

    This appointment comes at a time when bishops are pondering how to view the country’s second Catholic president, who also supports abortion rights.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina