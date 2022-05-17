Biden attacks white supremacist 'poison' after racist shooting

President Joe Biden called out what he branded the "poison" of white supremacist ideology behind a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and said that racism is being stoked for political gain. Speaking in the city where a white teen is accused of murdering 10 African Americans in a neighborhood supermarket, Biden said: "What happened here is simple and straightforward terrorism. Domestic terrorism."

