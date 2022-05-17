Biden attacks white supremacist 'poison' after racist shooting

Storyful

US President Joe Biden said the May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was an act of “domestic terrorism” and said white supremacy “will not have the last word” as he addressed an audience in the city on Tuesday, May 17.Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, to visit the Tops supermarket where 10 people were killed on Saturday and meet with victims’ families, first responders, and community leaders.In a speech to the community, Biden said: "What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism. Terrorism. Domestic terrorism.“Violence inflicted in the service of hate and a vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people as being inherently inferior to any other group – a hate that through the media, politics, the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost, and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced by the other. By people who don’t look like them.”Biden called on Americans to “reject the lie” of replacement theory, which was reported to have inspired the attack. Biden also condemned those who “spread the lie for power, political gain, and for profit.” Credit: The White House via Storyful